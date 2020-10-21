“Ghost” Lifts Camera At The Haunted Woolton Hall

A team of paranormal investigators were exploring the allegedly haunted Woolton Hall in Liverpool, England, when something seemingly grabbed one of their cameras and started filming its own footage.

Woolton Hall was constructed in 1704 for the Molyneux family and later went through a bunch of renovations in 1722. Throughout history, the building has been a hotel, school, and convent. It was even used as a hospital during WWII as well as a meeting place for the Freemasons. And it definitely has a history of being haunted.

Some of the paranormal activity in the building includes people feeling uneasy in addition to hearing an evil growl. Actually, it is believed that the sinister growl is from the ghost of a Freemason who gets angry when women enter the building as they had a “no women” rule and the ghost is still trying to enforce it even after death.

An apparition of a woman walking up and down the stairs has also been seen and it is believed that she was a pregnant lady who fell down the steps and lost her baby more than a hundred years ago.

When the Disturbed Paranormal team investigated the abandoned building on October 9th they left an unaccompanied static camera in the basement while the rest of the team explored the upstairs. When they reviewed the footage they noticed that someone (or something) grabbed the camera off the chair and began scanning the room and even the ceiling.

In an interview with ECHO, team member Lee Mills claimed that nobody was in the basement at the time that the camera was lifted up. “You see it lift up to about chest height and it moves around a bit,” he said. “I couldn’t believe it. We were upstairs doing a live for Instagram and taking pictures so we didn’t actually see it until we got home.” “I was gobsmacked.” “When we watched the footage there’s a static in the air and there’s no sound on it. There’s no explanation for that either.”

He believes that it was the ghost of a monk who grabbed the camera. In fact, several people over the years have reported seeing the spirit of a monk in the basement. “It’s a good possibility that it could be a monk or something paranormal,” Lee went on to say. “If (the monk) sees that they’re not going to know what a camera is judging from how old he was and what year he was living in.” “He probably looked at it and thought ‘what’s that’.” “The camera lifts so smoothly. It couldn’t have been a person.”

He added that the building was locked from the inside and that nobody else was in the building besides the paranormal team. He then stated that it was the best footage they’ve captured in the ten years that they have been conducting paranormal investigations.

While there’s no direct evidence that it was in fact a spirit that lifted up the camera because we can’t see what is actually holding it up, the building is rumored to be haunted so it may have been a ghost. You can decide for yourself as the video can be seen here.