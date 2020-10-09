Ghostly Face Photographed At An Abandoned Stone Hut

A married couple were out for a stroll in Douglas Park when they decided to take some pictures. Nothing seemed out of the ordinary until they developed the film and noticed a creepy ghostly face looking out from an abandoned stone hut that’s located close to an old cemetery in Largs, Scotland.

The man, who is only known as Motorbiker1985, posted the photo on Reddit which has caused a lot of people to become freaked out over the ghostly face. He said that the picture was taken during the fall of 2016 with an old Rolleiflex camera. It was only when he developed the FOMA 400 film and scanned it on an Epson scanner that he saw the apparition.

“Most people I know who have seen it say it is very interesting, that is why I posted it online,” he stated, adding, “Some see various expressions in the supposed face on the photo, some try to explain, however any explanation I have heard so far can be easily countered with various arguments.”

While some people believe that he photographed the face of an actual ghost at the location, others aren’t so sure. Some people have speculated that the ghostly face is nothing more than double exposure of the film and some have even said that they believe the picture was a fake. The photographer, however, was quick to dismiss those theories as he pointed out that the leaves on the trees didn’t move so that double exposure wasn’t a likely possibility. As for the photo being faked, since it was on an actual film, it would have required a lot more work to add in the face than if it was just a digital camera. In order to satisfy the skeptics, he posted the negative of the photo where the face can also be seen.

He went on to say that he didn’t feel anything unusual or paranormal while he was at the location and that he’s just the photographer “but I gladly welcome any relevant arguments as I’m truly interested in an explanation from as many people as possible,” he said.

He continued on by stating that he’s a rationalist and he sees “everything on the basis of probability”. “For example, when I was younger I always believed in the Ebu Gogo legends – tiny wild people living on an Island in Indonesia, and when I was in my teens, their remains were discovered by scientists on Flores and are now classified as Homo Floresiensis,” he recalled, adding, “So in a way, I don’t rule out even improbable things.”

One paranormal expert named Gordon Rutter weighed in by stating, “It’s an interesting picture, doesn’t seem to match up to other images of the area,” adding, “It’s a shame the photographer didn’t take more images at the time from different angles.”

You can decide for yourself whether or not the creepy image he took truly revealed a ghostly face as the actual photograph along with the negative can be seen here.