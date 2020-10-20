Gigantic Feline Geoglyph Discovered In Peru’s Nazca Desert

A giant 121-foot-long geoglyph depicting a cat has been discovered etched into a hillside located in Peru’s Nazca Desert. This feline geoglyph remained undiscovered for almost 2,000 years until it was found by workers who were fixing the visitors’ lookout point.

The mysterious Nazca Lines are a group of geoglyphs that were drawn into the sand of the desert. Approximately 300 different depictions of plants, objects/shapes, and animals have been found since the first discovery was made back in the 1920s. Many of the images measure between 0.2 and 0.7 miles across. While the Nazca people lived in the area from 200 to 700 CE, some of the geoglyphs are thought to have been created by the Topará and Paracas people.

The majority of the geoglyph lines are between four and six inches deep that were then covered with a protected layer of lime that hardened so that the winds couldn’t destroy the images. Some lines on the feline geoglyph are 12 to 15 inches in width and date back to the late Paracas era that lasted from 500 BC to 200 AD.

Archaeologist Johny Isla, who is in charge of the management system for the Nazca-Palpa Archeological Park, explained how they found the feline geoglyph, “We realized the access to the look-out point ran over a geoglyph and we decided to alter it because it’s not possible to promote access by damaging heritage.” “During that process, we realized there were lines that were definitely not natural.” “It might seem surprising that new designs are still being found, but we know there are more out there.”

In a statement, Peru’s Ministry of Culture said in part, “The design was hardly visible when it was first identified and was on the verge of disappearing because it was on a hill with a steep slope and was subject to the effects of natural erosion,” adding, “Over the past week cleaning and conservation work has taken place which has led to the emergence of the figure of a feline with its body side-on and its head facing forwards.” Pictures of the gigantic feline geoglyph can be seen here.

Back in November of 2019, a total of 143 new Nazca Lines were discovered that date back approximately 2,100 years. The discovery was made by satellite images, drones, and AI scanning equipment. The images included humanoids, a two-headed snake, a bird, and a “killer whale”.