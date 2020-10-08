Harry Reid Confirms UFOs Interfered With U.S. Nuclear Missile Sites

“If they had been called upon by the president to launch [the nukes] they couldn’t have done it.”

Former U.S. Senator Harry Reid – known for instituting the secret Advanced Aerospace Weapon Systems Applications Program (AAWSAP) in the Defense Department to study UFOs and unexplained aerial phenomena (UAP) – appears in a newly-released documentary on UFO cover-ups by governments worldwide. In this case, Reid is referring to numerous accounts by military personnel working at nuclear missile sites of UFO sightings over them and some actual interference by the UFOs, including full shutdowns of the launch systems, resulting in the security crisis Reid describes in a trailer for the documentary.

“Including shocking never-before-seen testimony from high-ranking government and military officials, NASA Astronauts, and riveting footage, the timely film includes bombshell reveals about UAP incursions at nuclear weapon facilities and the monumental events behind the NY Times’ recent disclosure of UFO videos and The Pentagon’s classified UFO Program. Providing eye-opening evidence that mankind is not alone in the universe, Senator Harry Reid says “The Phenomenon makes the incredible credible.”

Director James Fox is known for “UFOs: 50 Years of Denial?” and “I Know What I Saw,” and the newly-released “The Phenomenon” is expected to build on that base of UFO research and exposure – in particular, UFOs allegedly disrupting operations at nuclear weapons facilities. One such incident was reported by Captain David D Schindele, a Minuteman I intercontinental ballistic missile launch crew commander at the Minot Air Force Base in North Dakota. In 1966, after UFOs were seen around the base, 10 ICBMs suddenly switched to ‘off-alert’ and could not be launched until they were reset. Schindele says he reported it up the chain of command, but he and the others who either saw the UFOs or the unexplained shutdown or both were told to never speak about to anyone for the rest of their lives. Schindele didn’t – until he mentioned the incident in an interview in 2010 and then in great detail in his tell-all book in 2017.

“Nobody has to agree why it’s there, but shouldn’t we at least be spending some money to study this phenomenon? Shouldn’t we study the stuff? The answer’s yes. And that’s all this was about. And why the federal government all these years has covered up, put brake pads on everything, stopped it. I think it’s very, very bad for our country.”

Harry Reid has long been a proponent – both publicly and privately – of UFO and alien disclosure by the U.S. government, and hinted there is real physical evidence being hidden after the recent videos of UFO encounters with military pilots were released and eventually confirmed. When asked what “stuff” or other confirmed UFO sightings he’s referring to, Reid says “most” of it “hasn’t seen the light of day.”

There have been encounters between military pilots and UFOs since there were military pilots, and many can eventually be explained by mistaken aircraft (there’s and ours), equipment anomalies, poor visibility and other causes. That doesn’t cover all of them, but what Reid is referring to are special cases concerning nuclear missiles and weapons – a main reason for the Cold War with the Soviet Union. And Captain Schindele’s encounter is not the only one – American Military News reveals that Robert Hastings, who Schindele first told of his encounter in 2010, claims he’s heard of at least 120 former U.S. service members who witnessed UFOs flying around nuclear weapons facilities and/or deactivating equipment. Whether this is aliens, a foreign country, homegrown saboteurs or something else, this is a security risk that should be dragged kicking and screaming into the daylight already.

Will Harry Reid do the dragging? It’s worth remembering that he backtracked on his comments about the government having already recovered alien materials.

“The Phenomenon” is available for downloading.