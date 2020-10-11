Haunted Mansion That Forced a Family to Flee is Now For Sale

A beautiful mansion in Nottinghamshire, England, has been put up for sale for £2.7 million (just over $3.5 million in American funds) but there’s a catch – it’s so haunted that the previous owners had to move out.

The luxurious nine-bedroom, six-bathroom mansion has many elaborate features, including a ballroom, library, drawing room, chess room, the Octagon Hall, and sits on a hill overlooking the River Trent. But it’s the unseen entities that reside inside of the home that are completely terrifying. Businessman Anwar Rashid and his family lived in the South Wing at Clifton Hall for eight months but had to move out because the paranormal activity got so intense.

Several members of the Clifton family owned the property for more than 700 years. Numerous family members worked as Members of Parliament and were pretty close to the royal family. In fact, Charles I spent a short time at the mansion back in 1632. Since 1958, the mansion is no longer part of Clifton family as the ownership changed hands and families.

Then in January of 2007, Mr. Rashid bought the house and he, his wife Nabila, and their four children moved in. However, he claimed that paranormal activity began only hours after they moved in when they heard unexplained knocking on the walls. He admitted that the activity stopped for numerous months until one of the maids told him that she had witnessed a grey apparition sitting on her bed.

He revealed that he called in paranormal investigators who explored the home but weren’t able to stop the activity. One of the team members described the creepy feeling of the mansion, “Clifton Hall is the only place where I’ve ever really been scared, even in the light. It’s just got a really eerie feeling about it.”

Mr. Rashid then claimed that the spirits took on the form of his kids. “On one occasion my wife went downstairs to make milk for the baby at 5am and she saw our eldest daughter watching TV,” he explained, adding that when she went back upstairs to check on the kids, she noticed that her daughter was sleeping in her bed and wasn’t downstairs. An even more terrifying experience was when they saw “red blood spots on the baby’s quilt”. Seeing the blood was the last straw for the family as they moved out that same day – just eight months after they had moved in.

Based on legends, a woman dressed in white clothing jumped to her death from a window in the mansion, so that may have something to do with the paranormal activity.

Numerous pictures of the mansion can be seen here.