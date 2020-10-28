Haunted Mansions in Missouri and Pennsylvania are Now For Sale

A mansion in St. Louis, Missouri has been put on the market for $400,000 but the new owners won’t be living there alone as the place is said to be haunted.

The Max Feuerbacher mansion (also known as the Lions House because of the white carved lions that guard the entrance) was built back in 1874 for Max Feuerbacher who owned the Green Tree Brewery. The red brick mansion has three bedrooms, three bathrooms, marble fireplaces, carved oak staircase, chandeliers, and a cave system that is rumored to be located underneath the house.

The mansion is said to be quite haunted with poltergeist activity as objects have been moved from one location to another without any explanation.

Tom Mick, who is the youngest son of the family that has been living in the home since 1981, explained one of his paranormal encounters. He claimed that he once witnessed a dark substance in the hallway, “It was like walking into a dark fog. We actually passed through each other.” He went on to say that his brother saw a male apparition in the dining room.

Pictures of the home can be seen here as well as on the real estate company’s website.

In other news, the world’s largest haunted house is currently for sale in Pennsylvania. Located in Elkins Park, the asking price for Lynnewood Hall is $16 million. The 70,000 square-foot mansion was constructed between 1897 and 1900 by Peter A.B. Widener and contains Neoclassical Revival architecture from the Gilded Age. It has 110 rooms (including 55 bedrooms and 20 bathrooms), an indoor swimming pool, art gallery, and a gigantic ballroom in addition to the property having its own reservoir and electricity plant.

After his son George and grandson Harry died aboard the Titanic, Peter was consumed with grief and ended up dying in his bed at the mansion. It is said that Peter, George, and Harry all haunt the mansion. After Peter’s death, his son Joseph took over the property but after his death in 1943, nobody else in the family wanted to take it so it became abandoned – at least by living people… Numerous pictures of Lynnewood Hall can be seen here.

Another famous (and much cheaper) home is for sale in Pennsylvania. In fact, the exterior was used in the movie “The Silence of the Lambs”. The three-story, 2,400 square-foot Princess Anne home is located along the Youghiogheny River in Perryopolis. While it’s not haunted, it is definitely a well-known house and it’s listed for $298,500. A 3D virtual look at the house can be seen here.