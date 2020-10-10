Jenna Bush Shares Her Paranormal Experiences At The White House

In an interview with “The Kelly Clarkson Show”, former first daughter Jenna Bush Hager revealed her paranormal experiences while living at the White House when her father George W. Bush was the president of the United States.

When Kelly asked Jenna whether it was true or not that there are ghosts residing at the White House, her immediate response was “True,” adding that the spirits are actually quite musical as well as “friendly” and “compassionate”.

She recalled one experience in particular when she and her sister Barbara were sharing a bedroom at the White House and all of a sudden Jenna’s phone started ringing. “It woke us up in the middle of the night,” she said, adding, “We had a fireplace in our room, and all of a sudden we started hearing, like, 1920s piano music as clear as day coming out of the fireplace.” It frightened them so much that Jenna immediately jumped into Barbara’s bed with her.

And that wasn’t their only encounter with musical spirits as the same thing happened a week later but they heard opera instead of piano music. When she shared her experience with a staff member at the White House, he admitted that he had also heard strange things. (Her interview can be seen here.)

The White House has been associated with paranormal activity for many years. In fact, several people who have lived there have claimed that Abraham Lincoln still roams around the residence. Winston Churchill and Teddy Roosevelt have both claimed to have seen Lincoln’s ghost with Roosevelt once stating, “I see him in different rooms and in the halls.” Eleanor Roosevelt and Lady Bird Johnson have also said that they felt Lincoln’s spirit while they were living there. Additionally, Lincoln’s son Willie who passed away at just 11 years of age has reportedly been seen.

Another famous apparition is that of Abigail Adams (wife of John Adams) who has been seen in the East Room with her arms stretched outwards as if she’s holding laundry (coincidentally, the East Room was where she would hang her laundry to dry while she lived there). Staff members have even smelled lavender and wet laundry.

Andrew Jackson’s ghost has been witnessed in the Rose Room where people have heard him laughing as well as swearing and stomping around. Thomas Jefferson has been seen playing his violin in the Yellow Oval Room. John Tyler has been witnessed in the Blue Room, while William Henry Harrison is said to haunt the attic. Dolley Madison’s spirit is supposedly protecting the Rose Garden.

Other ghostly apparitions include British soldiers who have been seen walking down the hallways and one of them was carrying a torch outside on the grounds. David Burnes, who once owned the land where the White House now stands, has been seen and heard in the Yellow Oval Room. Anna Surratt, whose mother Mary was convicted of conspiracy in Lincoln’s assassination, is said to bang on doors still begging Andrew Johnson to pardon her mother.

With all of the alleged ghostly sightings over the years, it’s not surprising that Jenna Bush Hager was one of many people who have had paranormal experiences while being at the White House.