Latest Ghostly Evidence From The Haunted Scarsdale Hall

A team of paranormal investigators were exploring an allegedly haunted abandoned hall near the town of Chesterfield in Derbyshire, England, when they caught evidence of what appeared to be a ghostly figure.

Scarsdale Hall was built in the 18th century by Nicholas Leke who was the 4th Earl of Scarsdale. The hall is now owned by the English Heritage who is conserving the building.

The group, which is named Paranormal Hauntings, was investigating Scarsdale Hall when their equipment quickly picked up strange activity in addition to them feeling a ghostly presence. But that’s not all; two of the team members quickly and mysteriously became sick with stomach pains and had to leave early, ultimately causing the investigation to end prematurely.

Charlene Lowe Kemp explained their experiences that night. She started off by stating, “Myself and the team went up to investigate because it’s said to be haunted by a monk, a lady and a man.” She went on to say, “As soon as we got there a medium who was with us said there was a floating monk-type figure,” adding, “We placed our equipment down and it was going off at the time. We were streaming it live on Facebook and people watching said they could see a lady stood in the corner.”

According to Charlene, they weren’t able to debunk the cause of the figure. “I’ve been there in the day and I’ve had a look to see if there was anything that could’ve caused it, but there’s nothing there,” she said. The apparition that they witnessed is thought to be a woman who is still searching for her husband who never returned from war. Despite only showing herself for a couple of seconds, they were able to take a screenshot of the figure which can be seen here.

The hall has been long associated with paranormal activity as visitors have witnessed floating arms attempting to get them to come to the entrance of the cellar where footsteps have been heard on numerous occasions as well as disembodied screams and whispers. Workers who were renovating the building claimed to have smelled tobacco in that same area around the cellar.

Other unexplained activity includes seeing shadow figures as well as strange balls of orange and white lights. It is believed that the original owner, Nicholas Leke, is haunting the location as well as a crying woman dressed in white – could this have been the apparition caught by the Paranormal Hauntings team?