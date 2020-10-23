Miley Cyrus Says She Followed a UFO and Looked an ET in the Eye

“But the best way to describe it is a flying snowplow. It had this big plow in the front of it and was glowing yellow. I did see it flying, and my friend saw it, too. There were a couple of other cars on the road and they also stopped to look, so I think what I saw was real.”

If you’re going to see a UFO and you want your sighting to stand out from the crowd, you can’t beat telling your friends ands the media that you saw a “flying snowplow.” And if you want to knock another celebrity’s UFO story right out of the news, throw in that you looked an ET right in the eye. Only the inimitable Miley Cyrus could pull this off. Her interview with Interview magazine came the same week Demi Lovato revealed she saw UFOs and communicated with aliens while meditating in Joshua Tree National Park and the clear winner of the dueling divas UFO and ET stories was Miley by a tiny alien nose.

“I didn’t feel threatened at all, actually, but I did see a being sitting in the front of the flying object. It looked at me and we made eye contact, and I think that’s what really shook me, looking into the eyes of something that I couldn’t quite wrap my head around.”

For people who have never quite been able to wrap their heads around Miley Cyrus, that’s a feeling they can relate to. Miley tells all of this to the – well, let’s call him ‘unusual’ – fashion designer Rick Owens, who introduced the subject while talking about his own fashion-related road trip that included a stop at Area 51 with his wife, Michèle Lamy. While she didn’t feel threatened, Miley says the incident had an effect on her.

“I was shaken for, like, five days. It fucked me up. I couldn’t really look at the sky the same. I thought they might come back.”

Typical Miley Cyrus comment. What’s also typical Miley is that she admits (brags?) right up front that she may have had a little ‘assistance’ in seeing the snowplow UFO and its ET driver. Was she meditating like Demi Lovato?

“I was driving through San Bernardino with my friend, and I got chased down by some sort of UFO. I’m pretty sure about what I saw, but I’d also bought weed wax from a guy in a van in front of a taco shop, so it could have been the weed wax.”

Well. Miley may have been right to worry that “they might come back.” Perhaps they did, but got their Cyruses mixed up. Billy Ray Cyrus admitted in 2011 that he saw a fleet of UFOs and posted a photo of them. (He must not have been on weed wax, or whatever was popular with musicians back then.) That was right after entering a development deal with Syfy to do a reality paranormal series with his son Trace called “UFO: Unbelievably Freakin’ Obvious,” which apparently got shot down in development. Then there’s the 2014 rap video of his hit “Achy Breaky Heart” which featured twerking aliens. (Watch it here – be prepared for an earworm … or nightmares.) Was the ET daughter Miley encountered looking for her dad – perhaps to get a phone number of the twerking aliens?

You could say, “That’s Miley.” You could say it was the weed wax. You could say that UFO sightings run in the Cyrus family. You could say Miley, the consummate promoter, was promoting something. You could say that ETs are attracted to creative people like Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato, Keith Richards, John Lennon and other celebrities who have reported close encounters. Whatever you think, we can all agree about the effect of watching twerking aliens to the tune of a rap “Achy Breaky Heart.”

““I was shaken for, like, five days.”