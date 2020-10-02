More About Those Loch Ness Giant Eels

Many of you will probably have seen a certain story that appeared in the Inverness Courier newspaper just a few days ago. It was titled: “Nessie sceptic saw something fishy during Loch Ness walk!” An extract from the article states: “A Nessie sceptic has been converted after spotting a giant creature rise out of the water while out for a walk. Corey (23) and Lauren (22) Sturrock were walking at Dores on Saturday at around 3.40pm when they saw something the ‘size of a bus’ emerge from the depths. Mr Sturrock, who is a full-time carer for his wife, said he has always dismissed any talk of the Loch Ness monster, but after seeing the eel-like fish believes that there is something lurking in the waters that is quite unbelievable. Mr Sturrock said he was reluctant to come forward in case people thought he was claiming to have seen Nessie. But he said there were a number of people on the loch-side who saw the same thing. He said: ‘I have been camping and walking on Loch Ness my whole life and I have never believed in the Loch Ness monster.'”

That the creature was said to have been the size of a bus is intriguing and amazing. As is the fact that the creature was described as being “eel-like.” It’s also a fact that the “giant eel” theory has been around for a long time. For example, around 10:00 p.m. on May 26, 2007 Gordon Holmes filmed, well, something, in Loch Ness. It was something that turned him into an overnight media sensation – albeit a brief sensation. The day in question was dominated by heavy rain, but which cleared as the evening arrived, allowing Holmes to get clear footage of what looked like some kind of animal moving at a significant rate of knots in the waters of Loch Ness. The specific location from where all the action was captured was a parking area, on the A82 road, just a couple of miles from Drumnadrochit. Not only that, Holmes estimated, as he excitedly watched and filmed, that the creature was around fourteen meters in length – which, if true, effectively ruled out everything known to live in the inland waters of the British Isles. Holmes, a lab technician, caught the attention of not just the British media, but also the likes of NBC News and CNN. He, and his near-priceless film, were quickly big news. Holmes said, when the media descended upon him in absolute droves, that he could scarcely believe what he was seeing. It was a large, black-colored animal that had a length of around forty-five feet. His first thought was: giant eel. Holmes told the media of the eel theory: “They have serpent-like features and they may explain all the sightings in Loch Ness over the years.” Check out the interview with Holmes below:

Roland Watson, one of the leading experts in the quest to solve the mystery of what the Nessies are, says of the eel theory: “Now this theory certainly ticks a lot of boxes but clearly eels as we commonly understand them cannot fulfill the role of the Loch Ness Monster and even a modified ‘Nessieel‘ has issues. The largest known eels are the moray eels…which have been known to reach up to 4 metres (nearly 12 feet) in length whereas a typical Nessie sighting suggests a creature up to 10 metres (about 30 feet) in length. The girth of eels versus nessies is also problematic as eels tend to be serpentine in appearance whereas Nessie has a bulky middle portion. Nevertheless, some form of giant eel would stand well against competing theories and would not tend towards the ridiculous as the various features of the Loch Ness Monster are reconciled with what is possible in the animal world.”

Moving away from Loch Ness, on June 2015, a huge fish was spotted by two astonished and terrified anglers on the River Nene, in the Fens, Cambridgeshire, England. One of the fishermen told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire that on the day when all hell broke loose the two friends were boating in the direction of Whittlesey, when their boat juddered – suggesting they had collided with something. But with what? Another witness was forty-one-year-old Michelle Cooper, who was prompted to come forward by the media publicity given to the June 2015 encounter. Her sighting, however, had occurred somewhere in the region of one year earlier. She said to the Cambridge News that some of her friends poked fun at her when she told them of her encounter with the mysterious leviathan. But, Cooper was sure that what she saw something huge and daunting. She was terrified by it, too. Notably, while speaking with the media she noted that ‘when I researched what it could be I found it looked exactly like the giant eels you get in America [italics mine]. I was really shaken up by it.'”