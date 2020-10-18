Most Americans Living In Haunted Houses Don’t Want To Sell Them

Realtor.com recently conducted a survey that revealed surprising results – the majority of people who are living in a haunted house don’t want to sell it and they don’t mind a few unexplained occurrences happening in their homes.

This is very surprising as a lot of people wouldn’t even considering moving into a haunted home, but the majority of those who are already living in one admitted that the paranormal activity wasn’t enough for them to put it up for sale.

Realtor.com surveyed over 2,000 Americans and found that 13% of them believe that they are currently living in a haunted house. As for the location of these haunted houses, 18% of people living in the western part of the United States believe their home has some type of paranormal activity, while 13% of them live in the Northeast, 11% in the Midwest, and 10% in the southern part of the country.

Interestingly, 54% of those surveyed already knew or were pretty sure that their house was haunted when they bought it and 56% of people who believe that their home has paranormal activity haven’t even thought about selling it. A large percentage of people living in the Northeast (76%) were comfortable living in a haunted house, while 57% of them live in the western states, 51% in the South, and 35% in the Midwest.

“Although only a small percentage of respondents indicated they believe their home is haunted, it was surprising to see how many are perfectly comfortable sharing their space with spirits from the world beyond, stated Lexie Holbert who is a housing and lifestyle expert at realtor.com.

When those who were surveyed were given a list and asked what types of paranormal activity they experienced in their home, strange noises was ranked first with 44%, followed by shadows (38%), hot and cold spots (37%), uneasy feelings in specific rooms (34%), their pets behaving strangely (30%), objects moving and the feeling of being touched (both at 29%), and items levitating (17%).

Oddly enough, there were different paranormal experiences in each region of the country with the top three in the Northeast being uneasy feelings in rooms (41%), shadows (34%) and strange noises (33%). In the Midwest, they experienced mostly strange noises (57%), shadows (37%) and objects moving/hot and cold spots (both tied at 36%). In the South, strange noises (58%), shadows (48%) and uneasy feelings in rooms (44%) ranked in the top three, while the West experienced mostly hot and cold spots (38%), strange noises/shadows (both tied at 33%), and feelings of being touched (28%).

On the other hand, a whopping 62% of those who were surveyed (54% of men, 70% of women) said that they wouldn’t even think about moving into a house with paranormal activity – 66% of those living in the Northeast, 65% of people in the Midwest and the South, and 52% in the West. As for their ages, 64% of those who are 55 years and older were the most unlikely age group to ever move into a haunted house, while 62% of those aged 18-34 said they wouldn’t, and 59% of people aged 35-54.

When respondents were asked at how much of a reduced price they would consider buying a haunted house, 39% of people who are 18-34 years of age, 33% of those 35-54, and 24% of people 55 years and older said that the price of the home would have to be reduced by more than 10%. Not surprisingly, 37% of those who are 55 and older, 28% of people aged 35-54, and 23% of people 18-34 years of age said that no amount of reduction in the price would make them consider moving into a house with paranormal activity.