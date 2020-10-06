Nessie Fever Grows and Grows!

It seems that, right now, the phenomenon of the Loch Ness Monster is growing and growing. On October 3, I wrote an article here at Mysterious Universe titled “Dragons, Alleged Sacrifice and a Secret Cult: All at Loch Ness.” It was published on the 4th and was focused on the story of a strange tapestry that was found in almost-spitting distance from Aleister Crowley’s old home, Boleskine House. Then, right on the back of that, was this from the Inverness Courier newspaper: “A carved wooden box may contain the secrets which unlock some of the mysteries of a notorious Highland home. A man from Grimsby is appealing for information on the box which it is claimed was found under the floorboards of Boleskine House. The site, previously owned by the infamous occultist Aleister Crowley and Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page, overlooks Loch Ness.” There’s also the matter of a very recent sighting of one of the elusive monsters. This story, too, was picked up by the Inverness Courier.

In this case, the witness was a man named Corey Sturrock. The Inverness Courier said of his encounter of the monstrous type: “A Nessie sceptic has been converted after spotting a giant creature rise out of the water while out for a walk. Corey (23) and Lauren (22) Sturrock were walking at Dores on Saturday at around 3.40pm when they saw something the ‘size of a bus’” emerge from the depths. Mr Sturrock, who is a full-time carer for his wife, said he has always dismissed any talk of the Loch Ness monster, but after seeing the eel-like fish believes that there is something lurking in the waters that is quite unbelievable. Mr Sturrock said he was reluctant to come forward in case people thought he was claiming to have seen Nessie. But he said there were a number of people on the loch-side who saw the same thing. He said: ‘I have been camping and walking on Loch Ness my whole life and I have never believed in the Loch Ness monster.'”

Amid all of this there was yet another development in relation to Loch Ness and its legendary creatures. Long-time Nessie-seeker Steve Feltham wrote the following on his Nessie Facebook group: ”

So much driftwood,

So many boatwakes,

So many false alarms and out and out fakes.

For so long now we have been searching for that definitive, game changing piece of the jigsaw puzzle.

Decades can pass between one great piece of evidence and the next.

People ask me if I ever lose heart?

I have been constantly excited by the unpredictability of this mystery, there has always been something coming over the horizon, the next game changing twist in the pursuit of an explanation.

Strap yourselves in!

The next game changing piece of evidence has breached the horizon!

…and its the best I’ve seen in decades.