Octopus Brains, Human-Face Fish, K-Pop Robot and More Mysterious News Briefly — October 30, 2020

Mysterious News Briefly — October 30, 2020

From the “More signs octopuses are aliens” file, new research shows that octopuses actually taste their prey before eating it by “licking” it with their arms before deciding to grab-and-go, meaning that their sucker-lined appendages are more like tongues with hands and brains. Something to think about the next time you order calimari.

Just in time to scare his kids for Halloween, a man fishing for blue crabs in Shukula, Thailand, hauled in an ugly fish with a scary human face, but wildlife officials spoiled the fun by identifying it as a rare Pollicaris fish. On the hand, Zoom meetings have shown us that humans with scary fish faces are a dime a dozen.

Astronomers watching the Milky Way galaxy’s supermassive black hole, Sagittarius A* (SgrA*), have noticed that it’s spinning much slower than other supermassive black holes, which makes its power so weak that it’s not even sucking in stars orbiting very closely around it. Is there a remedial school for supermassive black holes?

The only time a finance magazine covers asteroid discoveries is when they’re worth something, so it’s no surprise that Forbes reports the newly-identified and very massive 16 Psyche space rock orbiting between Mars and Jupiter is so dense with metals and mineral that it’s worth an estimated $10,000 quadrillion. Needless to say, space mining companies are psyched.

The K-pop girl band aespa announced it’s adding a new member named “ae-KARINA” who is an entirely virtual, computer generated song-and-dance avatar. Could this be the real reason why the Stones still have Keith Richards?

Space station cosmonaut Anatoly Ivanishin held a press conference here he revealed the pesky oxygen leak in the ISS was caused by a curved “scratch” that is about 2-3 cm long. They’re still not sure what caused it, but this could eliminate javelin throwing from the crew’s ISS Olympic games.

Richard Branson’s Virgin Hyperloop, the company planning to build vacuum tube transportation systems that travel over 600 miles per hour, has hired scientists at West Virginia’s Rockefeller Neurosciences Institute (RNI) to determine what could happen to human brains traveling at that speed. Other than wondering why they haven’t reached their destination yet?

A team of scientists has successfully connected a human brain to a computer by mounting electrodes on a stent, running it up a volunteer’s jugular vein in the throat to a spot the primary motor cortex where electrodes attached to the wall, allowing them to sense when the brains signaled intentions to move and send those signals wirelessly to a computer via a transmitter surgically inserted in the subjects’ chests. This beats drilling holes in skulls, so surgical barbers may want to think about looking for another line of work.

Astronomers studying the active Centaur 2014 OG392 (centaurs are minor planet-sized space rocks with irregular orbits that act like both asteroids and comets – hence the half-man, half-horse name), in orbit between Mars and Jupiter, have determined that what looks like a tail is actually a tail and reclassified it as the comet C/2014 OG392 (PANSTARRS). It should check with Pluto about a good place to get new business cards.

Chinese DIY engineer Liu Dongsheng needed just $100,000 to build a working jetpack suit in his garage that can fly at an altitude of 200 meters (656 feet) for up to 10 km (6.2 miles). Kind of takes the air out of your pandemic lockdown sourdough bread, doesn’t it?