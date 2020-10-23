Old Not-So-Faithful, Dating Godzilla, Falling Iguanas and More Mysterious News Briefly — October 23, 2020

Mysterious News Briefly — October 23, 2020

The Maya continue to amaze with a new discovery of a 2,000-year-old sophisticated water purification system in the ancient city of Tikal in northern Guatemala which used a crystalline mineral called zeolite to clean its water and then purify their drinking water. “Maya oh Maya,” exclaimed residents of Flint, Michigan.

Not content to annoy astronomers and other star watchers on Earth, SpaceX president and COO Gwynne Shotwell announced plans to launch the company’s Starlink broadband satellites into Martian orbit as well. What next – driverless Teslas running into NASA’s rovers?

A 13-year-old girl in Japan who is a huge Godzilla fan got her ultimate fantasy fulfilled when the producers or a reality show arranged for Godzilla to take her out on a date, which included a visit to a Godzilla museum and lunch in a park. Godzilla turned down her marriage proposal, proving he’s not THAT kind of monster.

Herpetologists at the University of Houston have determined that pit vipers, boa constrictors, pythons and other snake species are able to see in the dark by detecting heat from other animals and converting it into electrical signals. So, how do they find cold toilets? (Asking for an Australian friend.)

New research into the lives of Vikings found that Viking children played with swords, were viewed as adults as soon as they reached puberty and died by the time they were 40. This may ruin any plans TV producers have for a Vikings-children-sing-along-with-cute-puppets show for kids.

If their original Spot the headless robot dog isn’t scary enough, Boston Dynamics is now selling a prehensile arm that attaches where the robot’s head should be. It’s perfect if your Christmas gift exchange person is Dr. Frankenstein.

Hydrologists have discovered that Yellowstone Park’s usually reliable Old Faithful geyser shut down during a drought around 1230-1360 CE and warns if could happen again during the current time of drought. Marketing people at the park are probably testing new names like Old Periodically, Old Gone But Not Forgotten or Old Temporarily Closed for Maintenance.

From Peru comes the gruesome discovery that the Incas ritually sacrificed llamas and buried them while still alive but dying. Were llamas the only creatures glad to see the arrival of the Europeans?

Biologists in Florida studied iguanas that fell out of trees when the temperature dropped and found that these lizards could now tolerate temperatures far lower than before. Move over, northern squirrels – the iguanas are coming to a tree near you.