Ozzy Osbourne Blames His Bad Luck on a Haunted Doll

One of the most haunted dolls in the world is named Robert and now Ozzy Osbourne has blamed the terrifying doll for his year of bad luck.

In their new series called “The Osbournes Want to Believe”, Ozzy and Sharon are borderline believers in the paranormal so their son Jack decides to show them several clips of frightening supernatural activity in order to get their response and thoughts on what they had just witnessed. And perhaps turn them into full believers of the paranormal.

When Jack confronted his father with Robert the doll, the Crazy Train singer threw it to the ground, saying, “Not him again!” while Sharon announced that “Robert’s going to be given to the dogs!”

So why was Ozzy freaked out by Robert the doll? Jack explained that he and his father first encountered the doll during their previous show called “Ozzy and Jack’s World Detour”. In one of the episodes, Ozzy blew up a replica of the doll by using a water cannon.

Jack explained that the doll is cursed by the spirit of its original owner and that “If you disrespect him, make fun of him, take a picture without asking or even handle him, you will be cursed and terrible things will begin to happen in your life.”

So when Jack brought the doll to his father, Ozzy got immediately upset, yelling, “You think it’s a f***ing joke. It’s bad luck!”

And perhaps he does make a valid point as Ozzy has had numerous health problems that included suffering from pneumonia, going through surgery, and being diagnosed with Parkinson’s. He has been feeling better though as he told Sirius XM, “I’m not back to 100 percent. I’m about 75 percent there, but it’s such a slow recovery.”

And it’s not just Ozzy who has had bad luck with the doll as they were told that numerous people who have purchased replica Robert dolls have returned them because of unfortunate events happening in their lives. In fact, the doll has been accused of causing car accidents, divorces, loss of jobs, and broken bones, just to name a few. Lights flicker and cameras have malfunctioned when in the presence of the doll.

The doll is over a hundred years old and was handmade by the Steiff Company of Germany. Robert is currently at the Fort East Martello Museum in Key West, Florida where many people visit him each year. He measures 40 inches in height, is wearing a sailor suit, and is stuffed with wood wool called excelsior.

A boy named Robert Eugene Otto received the doll as a birthday present from his grandfather and he kept it with him all the way to adulthood which some people have described as an “unhealthy relationship”. The boy would talk about the doll in the first person and brought it everywhere with him.

After Otto passed away in 1974, a woman named Myrtle Reuter bought his home and started taking care of the doll. However, those who have visited the house claimed to have heard unexplained footsteps and laughing sounds coming from the attic. Additionally, Robert would allegedly move on his own around the house and the expression on his face would change if anyone said anything mean about Otto. After twenty years of owning the doll, Reuter donated it to the museum. (Pictures of Robert the doll can be seen here.)