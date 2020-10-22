Possible Mothman Encounter At O’Hare International Airport

A woman who was working at the USPS sorting facility located at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport reported seeing a creature that looked very similar to the Mothman on the night of September 24th.

The woman, who wanted to remain anonymous, revealed to Manuel Navarette of UFO Clearinghouse that the creature was “some kind of very, very large bird…almost 7 feet tall,” adding that it was “red eyed and what appeared…were actually wings which it spread out as it turned to look at me.”

She explained that she was walking back to her car after her work shift was over around 11:00 p.m. when she encountered the terrifying creature. “I’m 5’4 and this thing looked taller than me by at least 2 feet. This thing then started making some type of chirping sound, almost a half chirp and half click like someone was clicking their tongue but much much faster. It then made some type of screeching sound and took off running toward me, it got to within 10 feet of me and took off into the air and flew above me,” she said.

She went on to say that she was so scared she started screaming and crouched behind parked cars until she made it to hers. She finished off by stating that she hopes she never encounters that creature ever again.

While the legend of the Mothman originated in Point Pleasant, West Virginia, there have been several reports in Illinois (especially the Chicago area) over the years. According to a 2017 report by K102.5, a “bat-like humanoid” or “winged man” had been witnessed more than a dozen times over the six years prior to 2017 in the skies above Chicago as well as along the shore of Lake Michigan.

One of the sightings was in Calumet Park which is close to the Illinois/Indiana border when a police officer and his son witnessed a flying humanoid approximately 6 feet in height. The creature was black/grey in color and its wings stretched between 8 and 10 feet wide.

A more recent sighting also happened at the O’Hare International Airport and it was eerily similar to the USPS woman’s encounter. Just last year I wrote an article about a truck driver who allegedly witnessed the creature while he was picking up a load at the airport on the evening of November 26, 2019 (the article can be read here). He described the “large bird” as looking “like a person with wings spread and fluttering. He walked away from the fence to the open field and then began to flap his wings and disappeared.”

A month prior to that sighting, there were two different encounters with the creature in the village of Rosemont that is located just north of Chicago.

Based on these reports, it’s very possible that the Mothman is indeed around the state of Illinois as well as West Virginia and perhaps even more places around the world.