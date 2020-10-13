President Trump Commits to a Strong Look at UFOs and Threatens ETs

When asked in an interview last Sunday with Fox News this question, “Are there UFOs?”, President Donald Trump gave this response:

“I will tell you this, we now have created a military the likes of which we’ve never had before, in terms of equipment. The equipment that we have, the weapons that we have, and hopefully — hope to god we never have to use them.”

If there are any extraterrestrials watching this planet – either as cosmic zookeepers or invasion scouts — that comment by the president should give their brain (or brains) something to think about. That is perhaps the strongest statement President Trump has made about UFOs and extraterrestrials – a topic where his view has changed over time. In 2019, after the UFO videos by US Navy pilots were confirmed by the Pentagon, Trump said he had been briefed on them but his response to the question of whether he believed they were not of this Earth was “Not particularly.”

That changed earlier this year in an interview with his son Donald Trump Jr., who asked him what he knew about Roswell, Area 51 and space aliens. At that time, the president said, “I won’t talk to you about what I know about it, but it’s very interesting.” That sounds like he definitely knows something, doesn’t it? If that’s the case, when Fox News host Maria Bartiromo asked him yesterday “Are there UFOs?”, it’s puzzling that he gave this answer:

“Well, I’m going to have to check on that. I mean, I’ve heard that. I heard that two days ago. So I’ll check on that. I’ll take a good, strong look at that.”

Was this a case of campaign posturing or evasive action? That could be the case, as the president then went into his commentary on military might. Bartiromo may have been surprised by both answers, especially since she saved the question until the end of the interview and set it up as a harmless one.

“Mr. President, I want to end on a lighter note. A mysterious subject, if you will.”

However, in the next breath, she herself brought the Pentagon into the discussion.

“Can you explain why the Department of Defense has set up a UFO task force? What I got from The Guardian. They have investigating unidentified aerial phenomena, to monitor reported sightings of what most people call UFOs. Mr. President, are there UFOs?”

Looking at that part of the question and his strong-armed answer, perhaps the president DOES know something about UFOs – maybe that they’re really sophisticated weaponry, real or holographic, that either the US, other countries or even non-country actors (space corporations?) are testing. If that were the case, boasting about the prowess of the US military might be the proper response, even if the question was “on a lighter note.”

It’s easy to criticize this president for what he says and it’s difficult to weed out the facts, but it would be unwise to discount things he says about the military as mere posturing or bluffing. It would be nice to have a leader who finally embraces disclosure, but former Senator Harry Reid is retired, Bill Clinton had his chance and Tom DeLonge isn’t running. Will it ever happen? Maria Bartiromo is right. UFO disclosure in the hands of any president truly is …