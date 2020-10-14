Russian Agents and UFO Contactees: A Cold War-Era Affair

Over the last week or so I have written various articles on matters relative to the Majestic 12 documents, counterintelligence, spies, disinformation projects, and Deep Throat-like characters hiding in the shadows – and all in relation to how U.S. intelligence used the UFO subject to strange and alternative degrees from the late 1970s and into the 1980s. This provokes an inevitable question: was Soviet Intelligence doing something similar? Or, maybe, almost identical? In relation to that question, there’s no doubt that the Russians were doing something along those same lines. As we shall now see. Today’s revelations revolve around one of the 1950s-era Contactees, Orfeo Angelucci. Like George Adamski, George Van Tassel, Dana Howard, and Truman Bethurum, they all claimed close encounters with human-looking aliens who warned of the dangers of atomic weapons. With that said, let’s now see how Angelucci became a key figure in a Russia-based operation designed to infiltrate – and manipulate – the Contactee scene in the United States of the Fifties.

By the mid-1950s, Angelucci and his family were living in Twentynine Palms, San Bernadino County, California. And, with his book, The Secret of the Saucers, on the bookshelves, he was becoming a familiar face at UFO lectures and conferences. It was in this period that Angelucci caught the attention of the FBI – and for a very curious reason. As he became more adept at public speaking, and more comfortable about discussing his claimed encounters with aliens, Angelucci revealed something disturbingly eye-opening. It was something which soon had the Feds on his tail. According to Angelucci, as his profile as one of the Contactees grew and grew, he found himself approached on several occasions by what he described as a “subversive element.” This small group – “foreigners,” as he worded it – first approached Angelucci while he was engaged in a series of lectures along the east coast in the 1950s. Regular UFO enthusiasts, they were certainly not. They did their very best to try and encourage Angelucci to suggest to his listeners and readers that his alien comrades were communists. And, that communism was good.

In correspondence with Jim Moseley, Angelucci claimed that these mysterious characters bought him dinner on three occasions and plied him with plentiful amounts of booze, in plush, New York hotels and bars. Angelucci admitted to Moseley that he was “flattered” by the attention, but remained very uneasy about the agenda. Angelucci would later say of this curious affair: “Failing in their desperate attempts to convert me to communism and slant my talks along the Party Line, they invariably defiantly demanded: ‘Well, then, just what do you think is wrong with Communism?'” Shortly before Angelucci publicly revealed that a certain “subversive element” was mixing and stirring left-wing, extremist politics with extraterrestrials, the FBI came knocking on the front-door of the Angelucci home. While we don’t know the full story, we do at least have the bones of it, thanks to Jim Moseley. According to what Angelucci told Moseley, a pair of FBI agents visited Angelucci at his Twentynine Palms home, telling him that they had heard of the actions of this east coast group – from who, though, was something that the FBI was not prepared to reveal. The questions posed to Angelucci were many: How did he first meet the group? Did they give their names? Were they Americans? Did they offer him money to slant his tales down a politically-driven path? The list of questions went on and on.

Evidently, the meeting with the FBI shook Angelucci severely; in fact, so severely that he decided to release the following statement, probably to ensure that the FBI fully understood that he was not someone with communist leanings: “Communism is the negation of all that is honest and good in the world and in humanity. They would enslave the human mind. Their obstructiveness is willful and planned. We must eventually meet this murderous element at Armageddon; when it will be victory for one side or the other. Good will triumph, or evil! Every entity in the world and the adjoining planes is now aligned definitely upon one side or the other. No matter what the outcome of the conflict, the positive element of good will ultimately attain a greater life and progression; whereas the negative will meet death, destruction and a new beginning in a more hostile environment. As you have made your choice, so be it!”

So far as can be determined, Angelucci’s “foreigners,” who did their utmost to turn him onto communism, were never identified. It seems very likely, however, this was some kind of strange Soviet operation.