Shooting at a Sea-Serpent on the High Seas: Not Advised!

When people ask me why I have a strong belief in the existence of the likes of Bigfoot, lake-monsters, the Abominable Snowman, the Chupacabra, sea-serpents, Mothman, and other monstrous beasts, I often say it’s because of very good reasons. Specifically, I’m talking about two reasons: (A) the caliber of the eyewitness or, even better still, the eyewitnesses; and (B) when their accounts have been carefully recorded for posterity. Combined, that makes things really stand out. Today’s article can be said to fall directly into both of those categories above. This brings me to the amazing encounter of one Captain Lawrence de Ferry and his crew. Back in August 1746, he wrote the following: “The latter end of August, in the year 1746, as I was on a voyage, on my return from Trundhiem, on a very calm and hot day, having a mind to put in at Molde, it happened that when we were arrived with my vessel within six English miles of the aforesaid Molde, being at a place called Jule-Næss, as I was reading in a book, I heard a kind of a murmuring voice from amongst the men at the oars, who were eight in number, and observed that the man at the helm kept off from the land. Upon this I inquired what was the matter, and was informed that there was a sea-snake before us. I then ordered the man at the helm to keep to the land again, and to come up with this creature of which I had heard so many stories.”

Captain de Ferry added these words: “Though the fellows were under some apprehension, they were obliged to obey my orders. In the meantime the sea-snake passed by us, and we were obliged to tack the vessel about in order to get nearer to it. As the snake swam faster than we could row, I took my gun, that was ready charged, and fired at it; on this he immediately plunged under the water. We rowed to the place where it sunk down (which in the calm might be easily observed) and lay upon our oars, thinking it would come up again to the surface; however it did not. Where the snake plunged down, the water appeared thick and red; perhaps some of the shot might wound it, the distance being very little.” And, there was still far more to come: “The head of this snake, which it held more than two feet above the surface of the water, resembled that of a horse. It was of a greyish colour, and the mouth was quite black, and very large. It had black eyes, and a long white mane, that hung down from the neck to the surface of the water. Besides the head and neck, we saw seven or eight folds, or coils, of this snake, which were very thick, and as far as we could guess there was about a fathom distance between each fold.”

The captain closed his jaw-dropping story with the following: “I related this affair in a certain company, where there was a person of distinction present who desired that I would communicate to him an authentic detail of all that happened; and for this reason two of my sailors, who were present at the same time and place where I saw this monster, namely, Nicholas Pedersen Kopper, and Nicholas Nicholsen Anglewigen, shall appear in court, to declare on oath the truth of every particular herein set forth; and I desire the favour of an attested copy of the said descriptions. I remain, Sir, your obliged servant, L. de Ferry.”