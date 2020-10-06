‘Silence of the Lambs’ House Up For Sale

“The Silence of the Lambs” is considered by movie fans and critics alike to be one of the best and scariest horror films ever made (it won the big five Academy Awards: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress and Best Adapted Screenplay). It’s based on a novel but was inspired by the true story of a serial killer in North Philadelphia. The house in the film is also a real house – located in Perryopolis near Pittsburg – and it’s up for sale. (Beautiful photos here.) If it’s always been your dream to store your Christmas decorations in the basement where Clarise killed Buffalo Bill, this is the house for you!

“This is a one of a time opportunity to own a piece of history! Not only was this home used in the filming of the Academy Award winning movie, the Silence of the Lambs but it also has history dating back 140 years! This nearly 2 acre property has a large 3 car garage that was previously the General Store, Post Office and train station in 1880!”

The Queen Anne-style house on 8 Circle St. Perryopolis PA, is listed at $298,500 and should easily bring back memories of the 1991 classic film starring Jodie Foster, Anthony Hopkins and Ted Levine. (Video of the house here.) Most of the scenes were filmed in and around the house – the train tracks are nearby, as is the Western Center state-run mental hospital and reform school used as the Baltimore State Hospital for the Criminally Insane in the movie. The house is listed by The Sisters Sold It, owned by sisters Eileen Allan and Shannon Assad.

“Original hardwood floors, woodwork, light fixtures, pocket doors, fireplaces and wallpaper are in pristine condition, dating back to 1910 when the home was built.”

The hardwood floors, dining room and basement are said to still look like they did in the movie, but wannabe Buffalo Bills will be disappointed to learn there’s no hole with a well and a basket in the basement. Besides all of “Silence of the Lambs” creepiness, the house is also historical – the work shed was once the town’s post office and train station. The home has been occupied since the filming was completed and there’s no record of any ghosts or other paranormal activities there. The Sisters think it would make a great B&B.

However, be forewarned that the house was up for sale in 2015 for $300,000 and stayed on the market for a year before finally selling for $195,000. The neighbors were probably happy it didn’t go to PETA – the animal rights group wanted to buy the house and turn it into a ‘empathy museum’, where people could wear the skins of abused animals. Creepy … but not a great movie plot.

“What does he do, Clarice? What is the first and principal thing he does, what need does he serve by killing? He covets. How do we begin to covet? We begin by coveting what we see every day.”

If you haven’t yet, see “The Silence of the Lambs.” If you still covet the house as a place to have old friends for dinner, give The Sisters a call.