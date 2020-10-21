Spaceplanes, Cyber Attacks, Risky Business and More Mysterious News Briefly — October 21, 2020

Mysterious News Briefly — October 21, 2020

A molecular geneticist at the University of Surrey claims in a new study that human consciousness is the product of a field of electromagnetic waves given off by neurons as they fire off in the brain. If consciousness is energy, a lot of people seem to be generating static electricity.

Just when they wanted to celebrate finally finding and patching that pesky leak, the ISS crew had to deal with a night where a toilet, an oxygen system and a kitchen stove all broke down at once. This will someday make a great commercial for the Kapton tape used to seal the leak and fix some of the other problems.

The Voyager 2 spacecraft has spent two years in interstellar space and it recently sent back some surprising data indicating that the density of space increases the farther it gets from the Sun, possibly due to material blown by interstellar wind. Voyager 2 wins this year’s award for Most Productive Remote Worker.

A recent study found that curiosity and hunger – and the risky behavior humans engage in to satisfy them — are both controlled by the same area of the brain. That’s not a surprise if you’ve ever watched a teen sniffing through a refrigerator for food, no matter how old it might be.

Six Russian intelligence officers in GRU have been charged with cyberattacks around the world – including ones aimed at Ukraine’s electric grid, the France’s 2017 presidential election and the opening ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea. It’s a sign of our times that disrupting elections gets us upset but messing with figure skating finally brings charges.

The state-owned China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation (CASIC) has unveiled its five-year plan, which includes the Tengyun, a reusable spaceplane for hauling humans and cargo into space that will take off and land horizontally. Meanwhile, Elon Musk is probably badgering his engineers to put wings on a Tesla.

Astronomers have demoted a mysterious member of the star system HR 6819 from black hole to just a strange low-mass star worn down by its binary partner. “Tell me about it,” said married people everywhere.

Scientists at MIT have created a new algorithm capable of locating similarities between ancient languages in order to decipher lost and undeciphered languages and the ancient secrets they may hold. Some seniors are probably hoping it might also help them understand emojis and text messages from their grandkids.

You may remember that Humpty Dumpty told Alice in “Alice Through the Looking Glass” that he would not recognize her the next time they meet, but a woman in Russia is a real sufferer of ‘prosopagnosia’ or face blindness, a rare neurological condition that makes it impossible to remember faces, even her own. It’s a sad condition, but at least she’ll never suffer from narcissism.