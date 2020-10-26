Supernatural Hazards in the Night

The world around us is not as it appears to be. In fact, far from it. As we go about our daily business, working, and living our lives, behind the scenes something dark and dangerous is taking place. And it has been going on since the dawn of civilization. Most people remain oblivious to the truth and don’t even realize it. Now and again, however, someone will stumble upon the startling reality that, potentially, affects and dictates the lives of just about all of us. What am I talking about? Nothing less than a monstrous collection of supernatural entities that terrify and torment us, and have done so for millennia. They do far more than that, however: they feed upon us. Like bloated, paranormal leeches, they suck us dry as they seek to fuel themselves with our psychic energy, high states of emotion, sexual energy, and the human life-force. They hate and despise us, but, paradoxically, they cannot live without us.

Extensive data exists which strongly suggests that the human soul, essence, or life-force is something that all of these entities – the vast majority of which exist in states of pure energy, but which can take on just about any form they choose – need to survive. Have you ever woken up, drained and utterly exhausted, from a terrifying nightmare that didn’t seem like just another, regular dream? If the answer is “Yes,” then you may have been “fed” upon by these infernal things. When we sleep, we are at our most vulnerable. And that’s exactly how they want us. A dream is not always just a dream, as strange as that might sound. Sometimes it’s an indication that, as you sleep, and as your guard is down, these voraciously hungry monsters are, in essence, eating you.

Among these creatures are the Shadow People and the Hatman: hostile things that typically manifest between 1:00 A.M. and 4:00 A.M. and who have the ability paralyze us and drain our bodies of energy in much the same way that the vampires of folklore would drain people of blood. In fact, such distorted tales of vampirism almost certainly had their origins in the worlds, and actions, of these multi-dimensional things. Equally dangerous are what can accurately be termed supernatural seducers: dangerous entities that thrive on sexual energy – such as Orgone Energy, as theorized and documented by Wilhelm Reich – are also part of the equation. A highly-charged, sexual dream may be deliberately initiated by such things, which, over the centuries, have been referred to as Incubus, Succubus, Lilith, and the Old Hag. Also relevant to this angle is the reason why so many supernatural encounters occur at so-called “Lovers Lane” locations.

Moving on, there’s the matter of the Black Eyed Children, who do their absolute utmost to find ways into homes. Usually, they claim to be lost or homeless and need to come in and use a phone to call their parents. It’s a fact that in most cases, the BEC barely ever make it into the homes of the people they target. On those rare occasions when the Black Eyed Children do manage to get inside, however, things turn nightmarish. People talk of suddenly feeling weak, not unlike a diabetic crashing. They feel ill, cold, shaky, and also as if they are in a dream-like state. And the creepy kids stare at them in malevolent fashion. Then it all goes blank. The people cannot remember how the children left the home, only that they were there at one moment and gone the next. And a sense of “not feeling right” surrounds the victim(s) for several days after.

Do your utmost to avoid all of these dangerous creatures. Nothing, at all, positive can come from interacting with these dangerous monsters.