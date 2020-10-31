Shoulders was minding his own business, waiting for a bus on Third Ave. near E. 183rd St., when the concrete sidewalk gave way without warning. But the trauma didn’t end there. As he hit bottom, he discovered he was not alone. According to his mother, Shoulders described the large, scurrying rats surrounding him as “ridiculous.” His hellish experience seems to confirm fears that New York City is about to be overrun by an army of hangry rats.

Shoulders broke his arm and leg in the fall, but didn’t dare scream. That’s “because he didn’t want the rats [which were crawling all over him] going into his mouth,” his brother told The New York Daily News. He kept his jaw clamped shut and instead he just waved his hand weakly to communicate with bystanders peering into the hole.