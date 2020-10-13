Taking a Look at Ufology’s “Deep Throat”

A couple of days ago I wrote an article here at Mysterious Universe titled: “The Majestic 12 Documents: Who Really Was the Mysterious ‘Falcon?'” For those who may not know, the Falcon was said to have been (A) a significant figure in the U.S. intelligence arena for a number of decades and (B) someone who knew some of the deepest secrets concerning what the U.S. government knew about UFOs. In other words, the Falcon could be seen as the ufological equivalent of the infamous “Deep Throat” of Watergate and All the President’s Men fame. Author Greg Bishop, based on data that he acquired in the early 2000s, has suggested that the Falcon was a man named Harry Rositzke. In my previous article I wrote that Rositzke ran covert programs for the CIA, after cutting his teeth in the heart of the Second World War-era Office of Strategic Services. Rositzke, a Brooklyn native, was an expert on the matter of Soviet intelligence, the KGB, and Russia’s programs designed to destabilize the West with carefully crafted propaganda. Rositzke, who died in 2002 at the age of ninety-one, wrote a number of non-fiction books on the world of espionage, including The KGB: The Eyes of Russia and The CIA’s Secret Operations.

I thought that today I would dig further into the career of Rositzke and share some of the information with you. Encyclopedia.com say of Rositzke says: “Born February 25, 1911, in Brooklyn, NY; died of pneumonia November 4, 2002, in Warrenton, VA. Intelligence agent, educator, linguist, farmer, and author. For twenty-five years Rositzke was a Central Intelligence Agency spy in charge of covert operations against the Soviet Union. He was a graduate of Union College in Schenectady, New York, where he earned his A.B. in 1931, and of Harvard University, where he received his Ph.D. in Germanic philology in 1935; he also studied phonetics at the University of Hamburg from 1935 to 1936. The first four years of his career were spent teaching English at Harvard University, the University of Omaha, and the University of Rochester. When the United States entered World War II in 1942, Rositzke joined the army and became a major. After the war he was hired by the Office of Strategic Services (the precursor of the C.I.A.) to monitor Soviet intelligence activities. He remained with the C.I.A. until 1970…” That’s quite a career, to say the very least.

When Rositzke died in 2002, the Los Angeles Times said the following: “In the OSS, he served as chief of military intelligence in London and Paris, and later worked in Germany, where he operated out of a former sparkling-wine factory near Wiesbaden. Arthur Schlesinger, who became an aide to President Kennedy and a presidential scholar, was one of Rositzke’s OSS colleagues. It was no surprise to him that Rositzke opted for a career in intelligence after the war. ‘War had made him a professional. Peace evidently offered him a scope for analysis and action on questions more urgent than Anglo-Saxon grammar, his previous specialty,’ Schlesinger wrote in a preface to Rositzke’s 1977 book on the CIA.'”

But, what was it that got Greg Bishop into the story? Let’s have a look. In his book, It Defies Language!, Greg wrote an article titled “The (UFO) Aviary.” In part, Greg said: “The man known as ‘Falcon’ remains unidentified, although I have a pretty good idea who he was (he died in 2002.)” Greg revealed in his 2015 book that: “I subsequently learned from “[Bill] Moore [co-author of the 1980 book, The Roswell Incident] that the man’s name was Harry Rositzke, a man who had worked for the OSS in WWII and then for the CIA as an expert on the Soviet Union for decades.” It was, of course, Moore who used the name “Falcon” for his Deep Throat source. It must be said that Rositzke would certainly have been the perfect figure to run a program designed to complicate the field of Ufology. Maybe to spread disinformation to that same field, too. Now that I have highlighted the work and career of this intriguing character across two new articles, perhaps someone else will come forward with further material on the connection between UFOs and Harry Rositzke.