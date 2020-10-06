Tasmanian Devils, GPS Eggs, Swearing Parrots and More Mysterious News Briefly — October 6, 2020

Mysterious News Briefly — October 6, 2020

The Journal of Neuroscience reports that dogs don’t focus on human faces but get really excited when they see the face of another dog. Dog owners know this is also true for butts, not so much for legs.

The long-awaited, high-tech, low-odor space toilet has finally arrived at the ISS. The installation should be recorded and turned into a show for future astronauts called “This Old Space Station.”

In order to track and catch sea turtle egg poachers in Costa Rica, a team of biologists designed a lookalike egg with a built-in GPS tracker called the InvestEGGator. This should also give an accurate map of all of the bedrooms and hotel rooms in Costa Rica.

Scientists discover that a virus harvested from the cowpea plant, where we get black-eyed peas, helps the immune system to identify and fight cancer cells. Sounds like it may be good luck to eat Hoppin’ John all year round, not just on New Year’s Day.

For the first time in 3,000 years, Tasmanian Devils have been returned to Australia’s mainland as part of a program to help reduce the population of feral cats and wild foxes. “Good luck with that,” thought every cane toad hearing the news.

A new study found evidence that 26 different animals – including cows, sheep, great apes, horses, goats, pigs, cows, rabbits, dogs and cats — may be vulnerable to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. All of a sudden, tofu, mushrooms and broccoli don’t sound so bad anymore.

Researchers in Japan have devised a method to accurately predict the solar flares that can cause grid-disrupting geomagnetic storms on Earth. To be on the safe side, keep your foil and hat-making instructions where they can be found quickly.

The Lincolnshire Wildlife Park in Friskney, England, had to remove five African grey parrots from a public viewing area after their cursing offended park visitors. These parrots could be worth a fortune if they can learn how to rhyme.

The journal Environmental reports that walking on the beach in “blue space” can improve one’s mental health and mood. Watch for “told you so” to be amended to millions of dating site bios.