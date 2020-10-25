The Roswell Bodies and Wreckage: The Most Controversial Theory of All?

For decades, stories of alien abductions, UFO encounters, Flying Saucer sightings, and Area 51 have led millions of people to believe that extraterrestrials are secretly among us. But what if those same millions of people are all wrong? What if the UFO phenomenon has much darker, and far more ominous, origins than the realm of outer-space? Since 2007, I have been carefully and quietly investigating the strange world of a secret group buried deep within the U.S. Government nicknamed the Collins Elite. In 2010, my book, Final Events and the Secret Government Group on Demonic UFOs and the Afterlife was published and told the story of my findings. It is the belief of the group that far from being extraterrestrial in origin, our purported alien visitors are, in reality, deceptive demons and fallen-angels; the minions of Satan, who are paving the way for Armageddon, Judgment Day, and the reaping and enslavement of our very souls. It’s important to note that I do not personally adhere to the beliefs of the Collins Elite, as I have consistently noted in just about every interview I did for the book. I wrote the book for one reason: because I found it fascinating there was a group in government that fully believes the UFO issue is demonic and – quite literally – hellish.

I was prompted to investigate the story of the Collins Elite after speaking, in 2007, with a man named Ray Boeche, who is a priest and also a former State-Director for the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON) in Lincoln, Nebraska. Back in 1991, Ray was contacted by a pair of physicists who were working on a classified Department of Defense program to contact what were described to Ray as “Non-Human Entities”” or NHEs. Initially, the NHEs – contact with whom was done in a mind to mind fashion only, and in a way that paralleled the government’s remote-viewing programs of the 1970s and 1980s – were believed to have extraterrestrial origins. That view changed radically when a deep and dark atmosphere enveloped the group. There were near-endless runs of bad luck, people attached to the program died under mysterious circumstances, and the group ultimately came to believe that the NHEs were not ETs after all, but deceptive and deadly demons, seeking to manipulate and control us, the human race. The two physicists were deeply troubled by all this, hence the reason why they contacted Ray Boeche, to determine if he was able to offer advice and guidance, given his background as both a priest and a ufologist. When Ray told me all this – and much more too – it prompted me to dig further into the work of this mysterious, shadowy think-tank-type organization, which I learned went by the nickname of the Collins Elite. Whether it has a more formal title I still do not know.

Beyond any shadow of doubt at all, the strangest belief of the Collins Elite was that relative to the Roswell affair of July 1947. In what is certainly a unique fashion, they came to believe that nothing – extraterrestrial or otherwise – crashed at Roswell. Rather, the group concluded that the event was “staged” – a “Trojan Horse”-type event provoked by demons trying to deceive us into accepting the idea that vulnerable ETs had crashed at Roswell, and who were responsible for the wave of Flying Saucer encounters that gripped the nation in the summer of 1947. For the Collins Elite, the “alien debris” and “memory metal” said to have been recovered at the crash site on the Foster Ranch, New Mexico, were nothing less than the result of diabolical “demonic alchemy.” In other words, the group formed an opinion that these strange entities “weaved” the materials, then had it manifest on the Foster Ranch, thus creating the image of a crash of something exotic from the skies. But, what of the bodies said to have been found at the site? Well, the Collins Elite had an answer to that issue too. Their members claimed to have read reports suggesting that no literal bodies were ever found at Roswell – at all. Rather, they maintained that certain “biological materials” were recovered. Is it possible that some equally strange form of diabolical alchemy was at work to create not just the so-called memory-metal that a number of players in the Roswell saga described seeing, but also to generate a type of extraterrestrial Jackalope, a creature that looks real and that exhibits prime evidence of DNA, flesh, bone, and skin, but that is, in reality, nothing more than a brilliant piece of hoaxing? This is most certainly what the Collins Elite came to accept as – ahem – gospel.