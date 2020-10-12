Vesuvian Curse, Asteroid Life, Killer Beetle and More Mysterious News Briefly — October 12, 2020

Mysterious News Briefly — October 12, 2020

An unnamed Canadian woman returned two mosaic tiles she stole in 2005 from Pompeii’s archaeological park because she believes the Mount Vesuvius eruption artifacts cursed her for 15 years with health problems and financial calamity. Who do you call in to open a cursed package – the Italian army bomb squad?

Japanese fish industry representatives are trying to stop Tokyo Electric from dumping over a million tons of contaminated water from the Fukushima nuclear plant because it is running out of storage space. Have they considered making them watch Japanese horror movies?

The US Army has developed augmented reality goggles for military dogs to allow soldiers to give them commands and cues when they’re not in each other’s line of sight. Sounds interesting, but how long before an enemy military figures out how to hack into them and show the dogs pictures of squirrels?

SpaceX has been contracted by the US military to build a rocket that can carry 80 metric tons of cargo and weapons into space at 7,500 mph and deliver them anywhere in the world in under an hour. Has Elon Musk sold out or is this part of his master plan to deliver hot Earth pizza to his Martian colonists?

The Shiok Meats start-up company in Singapore is developing lab-grown shrimp that it claims could be on the market by next year – albeit at a much higher price than real shrimp. Fans of peel-and-eat shrimp may be forced to simulate the experience by consuming the faux shrimp while shelling peanuts.

A study published in the Journal of Anatomy shows that humans have rapidly evolved to have a new artery in their forearms that they didn’t have before the 18th century. Someone needs to tell this to the people at the blood donation centers who can’t find your other arteries.

The asteroid Bennu continues to astonish space scientists as NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission finds “carbon-bearing, organic material” all over its surface, which is a strong indicator of the possibility of present or past primitive life forms, some of which may be found in the samples it extracts and sends back to Earth. To be on the safe side, let’s hope this happens after December 31, 2020.

Proving that at least some species on Earth will not bow down to their robot overlords, a viral video of a battle between a robotic beetle and a live one surprised many when the living creature quickly defeated its mechanical counterpart. Good news … unless you consider that it may mean we will one day be bowing down to our real beetle overlords.

In what may be both a curse and a blessing, researchers in Iceland discovered a genetic mutation that affects more than 2% of all Icelanders and prevents them from smelling the odor of not-so-fresh fish. Considering that many popular Icelandic dishes are made with rotting fish, this might make them the perfect waiters and waitresses.