22.19 – MU Plus+ Podcast – Karma Cords

Karma is a concept that is often misunderstood and the role it plays in reincarnation is incredibly complex. We discuss some incredible stories of people who have seen the spiritual world and the beings that construct the “karmic body map” during conception.
We also chat about the encounters of the forest beings, gateway drugs to the interdimensionals and waking to find yourself in the “moss” emergency room.
Links
- Indefinite Boundary
- What the Buddha Thought
- Karma and Rebirth
- The Theory of Karma in Buddhism
- Fairy Census
- A Numinous Zone: Preternatural Modern Faeries
- Paracelsus, Nature Spirits and Faeries
- Encountering the Faeries in the 21st Century
- The Varieties of Psychedelic Experience: The Classic Guide to the Effects of LSD on the Human Psyche
- Jon Hanna
- Windowpane to the Soul
- Gracie and Zarkov