22.19 – MU Plus+ Podcast – Karma Cords

Karma is a concept that is often misunderstood and the role it plays in reincarnation is incredibly complex. We discuss some incredible stories of people who have seen the spiritual world and the beings that construct the “karmic body map” during conception.

We also chat about the encounters of the forest beings, gateway drugs to the interdimensionals and waking to find yourself in the “moss” emergency room.

This episode is EXCLUSIVE to Plus+ Members. To join, click HERE.

Links