22.21 – MU Plus+ Podcast – The Golden Pillow

Though usually considered intangible, is is possible that there are physical characteristics to human energies and the projections of the mind? During this episode we discuss some of the most unusual experiences and interactions of users of hallucinogenic substances before delving into the deep underground of reality. Then, speaking of the underground, we travel to the golden caves of Mount Shasta and hear stories of the lost aristocracy of fabled civilisations.

This episode is EXCLUSIVE to Plus+ Members. To join, click HERE.

Links