24.19
24.19 – MU Podcast – The Harvesters

This week we look at new stomach churning claims of abduction from a Welsh eyewitness who believes she, and others, were “harvested” by an alien intelligence in 2009. Do not expect this one to fall into the typical “abduction” template.

Then in our Plus+ extension we revisit the classic “Friendship” case from Chile with tales of mysterious strangers touting bags of cash and platinum in exchange for trade goods and silence. Who are these tall blonde foreigners and what are they doing on their remote island in Patagonia? We follow the research of “Chaz” as he travels to the scene to find answers.

Plus+ Extension

