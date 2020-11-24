24.21 – MU Podcast – The Magnetic Fluid

Long before modern science began to understand electromagnetic fields, psychical researchers of the mid 19th century were attempting to explain paranormal phenomena though a range of cutting edge yet similar concepts. From spirit chemistry and plant resurrections to sleeper magnetism we cover some of the most unusual cases of psychic experiences on this show.

Then in our Plus+ extension we follow the work of a self proclaimed energy healer who has encountered many unusual entities that he has to destroy with the help of his guides. He encounters planetary gateways, extraterrestrial arm infestations and the dreaded sex goblins. All of which he removes from his clients for a small fee of course…

