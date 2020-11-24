24.22 – MU Podcast – Rise of the Mutants

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:23:04 — 76.1MB)
The sudden and disturbing rise of genetic modification technology has caused shockwaves around the world. Offering both wonders and dangers, gene editing of humans can go disastrously wrong if the technology gets into the wrong hands. Could genetically modified super solders battle the next wars? Can we cure all disease or could a gene nuclear bomb wipe out humanity.
For our Plus+ subscribers we discuss incidents of love laser beams, gargoyle eroticism and the return of the sex goblins.
Links
- The Mutant Project: Inside the Global Race to Genetically Modify Humans
- China Is Harvesting the DNA of Its People. Is This the Future of Policing?
- A Biohacker Regrets Publicly Injecting Himself With CRISPR
- Beijing’s biotech bullies
- Weaponizing Biotech: How China’s Military Is Preparing for a ‘New Domain of Warfare’