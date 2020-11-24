Ancient Bigfoot Creatures in Nevada or Just a Legend?

Today’s article may very well be connected to the issue of Bigfoot – albeit in the distant past. I say “may” because we simply don’t know for sure. That doesn’t, however, take away the fact that the story is an overwhelmingly fascinating one. With that said, let’s get to the heart of the story. Although Wikipedia has stated that the location of Nevada’s Lovelock Cave is “restricted” it’s actually very easy to find: it’s situated south of the town of Lovelock, Pershing County. It’s a sizeable, shadowy cave – around 150 in length and roughly 35 feet in width – and one which has a great deal of history and controversy attached to it. Cryptozoological controversy, one might well say. Excavations began in the early 20th century revealed that the cave was inhabited by local tribespeople for at least 4,000 years – and possibly even longer than that.

In 1911, a pair of miners – they were James Hart and David Pugh – hauled out from the cave tons of bat guano (shit, for the uninitiated). Their actions revealed something that was amazing and unforeseen. It was nothing less than a large number of ancient artifacts that had been buried for an untold number of millennia. In the years and decades that followed, a massive number of incredibly old items were discovered, studied and cataloged. Those items included weapons, baskets, containers for storing food, slings, and even “duck decoys” for use in hunting operations. Although archaeologists concluded that various tribes may have inhabited the caves over the years, certainly the most documented presence is that concerning the Paiute people of not just Nevada, but also Arizona, California, Utah, Oregon, and Idaho. They continue to flourish. Not only that, they have a most intriguing legend – one that just might be of monstrous proportions.

According to the Paiute, in times long, long gone they waged war on a mysterious race of giant humanoids that were known as the Si-Te-Cah. They were massive, violent, rampaging humanoids that fed voraciously on human flesh. Reportedly, the last of the Si-Te-Cah in Nevada were wiped out in the very heart of Lovelock Cave. They were forced into its depths by the Paiute, who filled the cave with bushes and then set them alight. The man-monsters reportedly died from the effects of fire and smoke, which is hardly surprising. It was the end of a reign of terror that had plagued the Paiute for eons. While there are rumors of at least some remains of the Si-Te-Cah being found in Lovelock Cave in the early 20th century, such a thing has not been fully confirmed. Granted, there are a lot of stories, but the skeletal remains of huge humanoids whose heights ranged from six-and-a-half-feet to twelve-feet? Well, that very much depends on who you ask. While there are no formally confirmed remains of such monstrous giants, stories certainly circulate to the effect that when the initial excavations began in 1912, the remains of a man who stood in excess of six-feet, and who was covered in red hair, were found – apparently in mummified, preserved states. So, the legend goes.

Of course, the reported physical appearance of the beasts – that they were humanoid, very tall, and covered in hair – has inevitably given rise to the possibility that, millennia ago, the Paiute waged war on a dangerous tribe of what they called Si-Te-Cah, but that we, today, would refer to as nothing less than the Bigfoot. A battle to the death, deep in the heart of Lovelock Cave? That just might well have been the case. It’s no wonder, then, that the saga of Lovelock Cave intrigues and fascinates monster-hunters and cryptozoologists.