Aw, Tom — DeLonge Caught Posting an Apparently Debunked UFO Video

Just when you were hoping Tom DeLonge – former Blink-182, current Angels & Airwaves, co-founder of the To The Stars Academy, co-revealer of the Nimitz Tic Tac UFO videos and active proponent of government UFO and alien disclosure – would pull another live UFO rabbit out of his sleeve, he instead pulls a stuffed one and passes it off as live. UFO debunker ufoofinterest.org and Express.co have exposed a video of an alleged UFO over Camden, New Jersey, shared by DeLonge on his Instagram page as a hoax exposed way back in 2012. (See the video here.)

On November 8, DeLonge posted a short video on Instagram and Twitter showing what appears to be an elongated UFO hovering over a field in Seattle with the caption “Looks like Sekret Machines @TTSAcademy.” (Sekret Machines is the title of a series of sci-fi novels based on actual events co-authored by DeLonge and a planned series of non-fiction books published by To The Stars Media.) This generated a series of immediate responses by Scott Brando of ufoofinterest.org who pointed out that the video was posted by MUFON (Case 112147) on November 6, 2020, as a sighting in Camden, New Jersey. He then exposed it as a video posted in 2012 as an “alien UFO sightings over Seattle, Washington, that was debunked as being CGI. (See it here.)

The word must have gotten to DeLonge, as the Instagram post was quickly deleted, but ufoofinterest.org posted an archived version of the Twitter post. It also revealed that the same person who posted the first fake apparently used the same CGI technique to make two more videos (watch one here) that were also exposed as CGI.

Can we learn anything from Tom DeLonge being exposed sharing fake UFO videos? It doesn’t appear DeLonge knew it was a hoax and spread it intentionally. Perhaps it shows how easily one can be fooled, although we obviously expect more from DeLonge after founding TTSA and revealing the Nimitz Tic Tac UFO videos. Does this cast DeLonge’s other revelations into doubt? Well, it will definitely put more people on hoax alert the next time he posts a video. Will it put the whole disclosure movement back a step or two? Probably not. There are plenty of people who see DeLonge as someone in it for the exposure, especially with his rock star background and books and music to peddle.

Does it mean everyone else should give up on looking for UFOs? Of course not. In fact, it highlights what this writer has said before – don’t depend on others to find UFOs for you. Go out with your phones and cameras, look to the skies, watch for anomalies, take a deep breath and lean against a building as you film them, and make sure you record buildings and other objects for perspective. There will be places to publish the videos and there will surely be detractors. However, you just might be the one to capture the real deal.

Wouldn’t that be better than being Tom DeLonge right now?

(Kudos to Scott Brando, Ufoofinterest.org and express.co for exposing the hoax.)