Black Eyed Children, M.I.B. and Women in Black: Do They Have a Certain Medical Condition?

There are some strange and supernatural creatures lurking in our midst that I think are interconnected. How and why, I have to admit, I don’t know. But, as I see it, there’s no denying the links. Today, I’ll be addressing the appearances of these paranormal entities. And tomorrow I’ll be focusing on their strange abilities. So, let’s begin. There is one thing that stands out when it comes to such things as the Men in Black, the Women in Black, and the Black Eyed Children. It’s the color of their skin. In many cases it’s deathly white. In fact, in some cases it’s almost as if they have something somewhat similar to albinism. Maybe, they do. And, with that said, let’s have a look at this particular condition. Healthline says: “Albinism is a rare group of genetic disorders that cause the skin, hair, or eyes to have little or no color. Albinism is also associated with vision problems. According to the National Organization for Albinism and Hypopigmentation, about 1 in 18,000 to 20,000 people in the United States have a form of albinism.” The U.K.’s National Health Service state: “Albinism affects the production of melanin, the pigment that colours skin, hair and eyes. It’s a lifelong condition, but it doesn’t get worse over time. People with albinism have a reduced amount of melanin, or no melanin at all. This can affect their colouring and their eyesight. Albinism is caused by faulty genes that a child inherits from their parents.”

eSight provides the following: “Ocular albinism is an inherited condition that affects a person’s eyes. People with ocular albinism lack melanin, which gives eyes their blue, green, brown, or hazel color. Melanin also acts like sunscreen to protect the eyes from the sun’s harmful UV rays. It can cause vision problems, such as nearsightedness, farsightedness, and astigmatism. Ocular albinism affects the retina, which is the light-sensitive tissue lining the inside of the eye, and the optic nerve that sends signals about what the person sees to the brain. The condition prevents the retina from developing properly, which causes things to look blurry.” eSight also provides this: “Options and support include vision correction, support groups, and low vision aids. Vision correction with glasses can sharpen vision somewhat. Sunglasses, transition lenses, or special filter glasses can relieve hypersensitivity to light, although they may reduce visual acuity when worn indoors.” As for the matter of the Sun and albinism, the Mayo Clinic staff give us this information: “People with albinism have skin that is very sensitive to light and sun exposure. Sunburn is one of the most serious complications associated with albinism because it can increase the risk of developing skin cancer and sun damage-related thickening of the skin.”

With that all said, it’s worth noting that those aforementioned strange creatures – the Men in Black, the Women in Black and the Black Eyed Children – appear to exhibit aspects of something not too far removed from albinism. For the most part, all three groups avoid the Sun: nighttime is when they are usually about. Yes, there are some cases in which the BEC, the WIB and the MIB descend on the homes of their targets (or “victims” might be a better word to use) during the day. Interestingly, though, in the daylight-based incidents the W.I.B. almost always wear long wigs (in a “bangs” style) and large, wrap around sunglasses. The MIB sport Fedoras. The sunglasses, too. Sometimes both the men and the women even wear gloves. As for the BEC, they almost always wear hoodies, and with the hood pulled down just about as far as possible. In other words, the clothing and the headgear are almost certainly not forms of fashion. Taking into consideration all of the above – the hats, the hoods, the wigs, the gloves and the glasses – their “fashions” may actually be essential items of vital protection.

Could it be there is an albino-like connection to all of the aforementioned groups? Granted, it’s nothing more than a theory. It is, however, a theory that makes some sense.