Bogus UFO Disclosure: A Means To Keep Us All Under Control?

Today, I come to the final article of my trio concerning the controversy of so-called “UFO Disclosure.” Part-1 was focused on the fact that when it comes to disclosure (or, rather, stalled disclosure) we’ve seen it all before. And nothing ever happened. So, why should it happen now? The second part of this series was on how and why a suspicious UFO research community might actually not accept disclosure (if it comes, of course) as the real deal. Now, to the last segment. This one is on the scenario of a manipulative, dangerous disclosure in our midst. In other words, I’m talking about something along the lines of disclosure secretly driven by a faked “alien invasion.” A situation designed to keep all of us under the grips of powerful manipulators. Even to have us watched to crazy degrees, and maybe even placed under never-ending curfews and 24/7 surveillance. Could such a thing happen in the real world? I honestly don’t know. I should stress, however, there’s no doubt at all that UFO-themed fabrications could very easily be put into place – and could cause huge numbers of people to believe we’re under attack and that we need to be “protected.” How do I know that such UFO fabrications could carefully and smoothly be put into place and make us think that deadly aliens are among us? Easy: the technology has already been used.

Earlier this year my book, The Rendlesham Forest UFO Conspiracy, was published. As the publisher (Lisa Hagan Books) noted: “In the final days of December 1980, strange encounters and bizarre incidents occurred in the heart of Rendlesham Forest, Suffolk, England. Based upon their personal encounters, many of the military personnel who were present at the time believed that something extraterrestrial came down in those dark woods. What if, however, there was another explanation for what happened four decades ago? What if that explanation, if revealed, proved to be even more controversial than the theory that aliens arrived from a faraway world? The ramifications for the field of Ufology would be immense. In his new, sensational book, Nick Redfern reveals that one of the most famous UFO cases of all time was really a series of top secret experiments using holograms, mind-control programs, deception, disinformation, conspiracies and cover-ups. The shocking truth of a forty-year-old mystery is now revealed.”

If the incidents in Rendlesham Forest in December 1980 really were the secret, manipulative work of government and military agencies, then all of us should strive to find the answers and expose the shocking affairs for what they were – which is what I’m doing. Like it or not, there is good evidence that Rendlesham – as a highly-classified experiment – was not alone. Indeed, it’s clear that some of the prime UFO events of the last sixty or so years were carefully staged. I’m talking about the Antonio Villas Boas event of 1957, the 1961 Betty and Barney Hill case, the Hickson-Parker incident of 1973, and the Bennewitz story of the late 1970s/early 1980s. Ufology has been duped – and on a massive scale. Check out all of the links in this particular paragraph and it becomes obvious that someone has been faking UFO incidents for a long time. And to see how easy it is for their ruses to work on us, the public. Clearly, this isn’t being done by certain agencies just for the fun of it. Such a thing would be totally ridiculous. In light of all the above, it’s entirely feasible that a well-guarded organization is carefully and constantly finding ways to, one day, fake an alien invasion – as a way to keep us in shackles for our “own good.” There has to be an agenda behind all of this. And, whatever that agenda might be, I don’t see anything positive about it. At least, not for us.