Bondage Spiders, Frost Quakes, Mask-Wearing Bats and More Mysterious News Briefly — November 17, 2020

Mysterious News Briefly — November 17, 2020

In order to avoid being eaten during sex, a new study found that male false crab spiders (Thanatus fabricii) bite larger females on the legs and then tie them up with web silk so they can’t cannibalize them. Do other males gather around to watch? (Asking for a strange friend.)

A 2,000-year-old ornate tin found by archaeologists near an ancient Roman temple in London contained a tinted ointment that was identified as an ancient face cream, possibly belonging to a wealthy woman or a temple prostitute. They should probably find out which one it was before sticking a finger in it.

Scientists at Laval University in Canada found that the same lithium used to treat bipolar disorder in humans will also help fish recover from brain-washing by the parasitic Schistocephalus solidus tapeworm. If the fish in your aquarium are suffering from mood swings, it could just be from the piranha you just added.

According to a new study, male wrinkle-faced bats (Centurio senex) have a fold of skin under the chin that can be raised to cover the lower part of the face like a mask while they make loud noises during mating. How do they convince females to have sex while wearing a mask? Inquiring minds want to know.

Malls and stores in Japan are using Robovie robots to maintain social distancing and mask wearing by human customers chastising violators in a stern mechanical voice before asking them if they can help them find something. Let’s hope these robots also know how to get up after being tipped over.

Researchers in Finland have discovered that dangerous frost quakes – winter earthquakes that damage roads and buildings – are caused when soil is saturated with water and frozen quickly. Disappointing news for people hoping frost quakes were a Finnish ice cream treat.

In yet another sign that the paranormal is becoming normal, the owners of a vintage clothing store in Minnesota say one of their most popular clothing lines is their cryptid line of hats and T-shirts, featuring images of Bigfoot, chupacabra, lizard man and yeti. For the first time, your hat hair can look just like the picture on your hat.

NASA and the U.S. Department of Energy have issued requests for proposals from private industry to build nuclear power plants on the moon and Mars, with the goal to have a flight system, lander and reactor ready to launch by 2026. And spill cleanup crews by 2028?

If you like letting your dog sleep in bed with you, you might change your mind after reading a new study which found that ticks carrying the deadly Rocky Mountain spotted fever prefer feeding on humans rather that dogs when the weather gets hot. Cat lovers say ‘kick him out’ while dog lovers are thinking, ‘I wonder if I can get a job in Alaska’.

Cornell Scientists have developed a new form of stretchable skin sensor that uses fiber optics to provide a sense of touch for virtual reality gloves. These gloves better come with a warning to wear on hands only.