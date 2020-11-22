British Man Claims 5G Protective Paint Guards Him from Severe 5G Illnesses

Outside of the coronavirus and elections, few subjects are more controversial these days than 5G — the fifth generation technology standard for broadband cellular networks that began rolling out in 2019 despite a flood of concerns about its safety. Both sides cite evidence and sometimes unproven science to build their cases, but one man in England has no time for either because he believes 5G, along with other electromagnetic forces, is killing him – and he’d be dead already if he hadn’t completely covered his house in 5G protective paint. He’s even coated a shed where he can hide when his family turns on devices inside the house. Imagination, psychosis, conspiracy theory or a real example of the dangers of 5G?

“All these people on the TV and in the papers and saying ‘they’re just 5G idiots’ and all this but if you put me in front of somebody with a mobile phone or put electricity on you see what happens to me. Nobody can say it doesn’t affect you because I’m living proof.”

In an interview with the Northhamptonshire Telegraph and carried by DevonLive and other British media sites, Bruno Berrick, a 48-year-old living in Rothwell, Northamptonshire, details his sufferings that he believes are due to electrosensitivity or electromagnetic hypersensitivity caused by electromagnetic fields (EMF) – a diagnosis that is not accepted by a majority of medical professionals. Nonetheless, Berrick swears there is something wrong with him that began four years ago when he felt fatigued, experienced burning sensations, heard “popping in his head” and lost 70 pounds. The former greyhound trainer claims to have spent £200,000 ($265,000) traveling the world in search of a diagnosis and a cure.

“In 2016 I got poisoned by pesticides because I lived next to a field that they were spraying but nobody knew what it was. I ended up about a year and a half later having to go to America, Seattle in Washington and they found it in about two days. They sent a urine sample to Kansas and it came back and said I was full of pesticides. Basically, it stripped my immune system. It went down to nothing and I kept getting infection after infection and it’s turned into this. Now, if I’m near a mobile phone I nearly collapse from the radiation from it.”

This told Berrick the original cause but not the cure. At a seminar, the presenter had the same symptoms, recommended he protect himself from all electromagnetic devises, supplied him with an EMF reader and instructed him to see where in the house the signal was the highest. That turned out to be his daughter’s room where a window face a nearby cell tower. While he doesn’t identify it as a 5G tower, that seems to be his assumption, as he moves his family to a remote area in Rutland (about an hour’s drive away) and covers his house completely with 5G protective paint. He’s also building a small shed, again covered with 5G paint, to stay in during the winter when his family turns on the heat – possibly from an electric furnace, although it’s not clear, just that it bothers him. Berrick claims these are the only places where he feels comfortable.

“When we used to live next to a phone tower and I was shaking physically and trembling inside. I’m in a house now that’s painted with 5G protective paint – the whole house. I came here, I’ve had four great months. When I stay in this house I’m an absolutely normal man.”

Does 5G shielding paint actually work? Berrick doesn’t say what brand he used, but there are a number of firms offering it with a wide variety of claims. (A chart provided for comparison purposes only.) While radiation shielding has been proven to work, it’s a good idea to view bold claims skeptically and search for independent evaluations.

What about Bruno Berrick? He claims to have gained weight and feels better after coating his house with 5G paint and moving away from a cell tower. However, he doesn’t give more info on his immune system, weakened by pesticide exposure, and what else, if anything, he’s done to combat that. While the scientific explanations of 5G’s potential are solid, it’s wise to take statements on their degree of harmfulness skeptically – just as from all businesses making obscene profits from technology. While eyewitness claims like those of Bruno Berrick are believable, it would be better with a doctor’s report and an independent analysis of the EMF and 5G waves at his house.

No one said this would be easy.