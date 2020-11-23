Cattle Mutilations: From Conspiracy Theories to the World of Talk Radio

Now and again I get asked to take part in regional radio shows back in the U.K. Usually, it’s late-night radio. In the case of a show a few nights back, the host claimed that it was “the fault of people like you” (meaning me, of course) for creating tales of the likes of black helicopters, chemtrails, M.I.B., government assassinations and so on. When we got to the matter of those aforementioned black helicopters, I told the host that it was ironic he should castigate me for promoting matters relative to those mysterious helicopters when much of the original publicity came from the FBI and the New Mexico police. The host huffed and puffed and basically accused me of lying – and fell back on his claim that it’s all down to people like me. So, I recommended that he check out the FBI’s website, The Vault, and have a look at their file titled “Animal Mutilation.” The file is a fairly lengthy one (it’s in three-figures) and contain significant material on black helicopters.

Taken by Nick Redfern, roaming around government archives

All of the following material was put together by U.S. agencies way back in the early-to-mid 1970s onward. And not by cattle mutilation researchers. As I’ll now demonstrate. By the way, all of the italics below are mine. In August 1975, Senator Floyd K. Haskell, of Colorado, made his voice known to the FBI, on the growing cattle mutilation controversy: “In Colorado’s Morgan County area there has [sic] also been reports that a helicopter was used by those who mutilated the carcasses of the cattle, and several persons have reported being chased by a similar helicopter.” One particular FBI document makes a distinct connection between the mutilations and mysterious, black helicopters. Dated February 2, 1979, it notes:

“For the past seven or eight years mysterious cattle mutilations have been occurring throughout the United State of New Mexico. Officer Gabe Valdez, New Mexico State Police, has been handling investigations of these mutilations within New Mexico. Information furnished to this office by Officer Valdez indicates that the animals are being shot with some type of paralyzing drug and the blood is being drawn from the animal after an injection of an anti-coagulant. It appears that in some instances the cattle’s legs have been broken and helicopters without any identifying numbers have reportedly been seen in the vicinity of the mutilations. Officer Valdez theorizes that clamps are being placed on the cow’s legs and they are being lifted by helicopter to some remote area where the mutilations are taking place and then the animal is returned to its original pasture.”

An unmarked black helicopter photographed by Nick Redfern, outside of his apartment, in October 2018

Much of the work was undertaken by Police Officer Gabe Valdez of Espanola, New Mexico. The FBI said: “Officer Valdez theorizes that clamps are being placed on the cow’s legs and they are being lifted by helicopter to some remote area where the mutilations are taking place and then the animal is returned to its original pasture. The mutilations primarily consist of removal of the tongue, the lymph gland, lower lip and the sexual organs of the animal.” The FBI continued: “Officer Gabe Valdez is very adamant in his opinion that these mutilations are the work of the U. S. Government and that it is some clandestine operation either by the CIA or the Department of Energy and in all probability is connected with some type of research into biological warfare. His main reason for these beliefs is that he feels that he was given the ‘run around’ by Los Alamos Scientific Laboratory and they are attempting to cover up this situation.”

There was also this from the FBI: “Tom Adams of Paris, Texas, who has been independently examining mutilations for six years, said his investigation has shown that helicopters are almost always observed in the area of the mutilations. He said that the helicopters do not have identifying markings and they fly at abnormal, unsafe, or illegal altitudes.” What all of this demonstrates is that from the mid-to-late 1970s, a great deal of the cattle mutilation data surfaced from well-respected people in the world of law-enforcement and from a respected senator. And, so, having a radio host stupidly saying it’s all down to people like me is…well…stupid!