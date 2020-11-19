Chupacabra, Lake of Death, White Giraffe and More Mysterious News Briefly — November 19, 2020

Mysterious News Briefly — November 19, 2020

Further proof that the paranormal is becoming the normal — Jason Chan won the Spelling Bee of Canada’s B.C. competition by spelling the word “chupacabra.” What’s even more impressive is that the judges could use it in a sentence.

Astrobotic’s Peregrine Mission One for NASA is now scheduled to launch in July 2021, travel to the Moon, land in northeastern area called appropriately Lacus Mortis (Lake of Death) and deposit the cremated remains of sci-fi legend Arthur C. Clarke and those of anyone else whose family pays the $12,500 fee. “Tranquility Base … the hearse has landed.”

Geoscientists have finally figured out how ancient Ancestral Puebloans survived severe droughts in El Malpais or the badlands of what is now New Mexico – they went deep into ice-laden lava tubes, started fires to melt the ice, and carried the water back to their land. Is this our past … or our future?

Archaeologists digging in the Tzurim Valley National Park in Jerusalem found a small gem seal ring from the first century CE with a portrait of the ancient Greek deity Apollo – a god of the Greeks and Romans but not one that devout monotheistic Jews would wear an image of. Apollo was the god of music – was this an early concert souvenir?

As proof that humans will never learn, the list of worst passwords used in 2020 has been released and the top 6 are 123456, 123456789, picture1, password, 12345678, and 111111. We’ll wait here while you go change yours.

The U.S. Army has developed a new machine learning algorithm which will isolate patterns in brain signals that relate to a specific behavior, decode them and provide soldiers with behavioral-based feedback in a manner similar to telepathy. Is it really that hard to figure out what the guy shooting at you is thinking?

A new study describes a method using hydrogen isotopes in human hair to determine what season a person died in – a valuable tool for archeologists. If you want to hide details of your demise, wait until you’re bald.

A recent survey of 1,000 people found that boomers spend an average of 2.5 hours on their smartphones, Generation Xers 3 hours, and millennials 3.7 hours, which adds up for millennials spending about 9 years of their lives on smartphones. Does it seem they’re trying to cram them all between the ages of 13 and 22?

An inscription on ancient Roman stone monument found in Bulgaria seems to indicate that Emperor Septimus Severus ((145 – 211 CE) accepted a bribe of 700,000 denarii from the Nicopolis as a way to buy their way into his favor. Did it work? (Asking for a friend with a lot of outstanding parking tickets.)

The world’s last white giraffe, currently living in Kenya’s Ishaqbini Hirola Community Conservancy, has been equipped with a GPS tracker to help protect it from poachers. If giraffes could talk, this one might ask, “Shouldn’t you be putting this thing on the poachers?”