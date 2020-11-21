“Dueling Dinosaurs” Who Fought to the Death Will Be Displayed to the Public

About 67 million years ago in Montana, a Tyrannosaurus rex and a Triceratops horridus fought to the death. Nicknamed the “Dueling Dinosaurs”, their remains were discovered back in 2006 and they were so well preserved that their body outlines, skin impressions and even their injuries were visible.

As a matter of fact, the Tyrannosaurus is the only 100% complete skeleton that’s ever been discovered of its species. The skeletal remains that were discovered in the sediment on a Montana hillside were found in their natural positions from when they died. Even the Tyrannosaurus’ teeth were still embedded in the body of the Triceratops.

These two dinosaurs that have yet to be analyzed have been described as being “one of the most important paleontological discoveries of our time”. Dr. Lindsay Zanno, who is the head of palaeontology at the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences, stated in an interview with MailOnline, “The preservation is phenomenal, and we plan to use every technological innovation available to reveal new information on the biology of the T. rex and Triceratops.”

Another interesting fact revealed by Dr. Zanno was that the Tyrannosaurus rex was “a young individual, not yet fully grown”.

The skeletons will eventually be displayed for the public to view at the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences. The ground floor of the Nature Research Center will begin to be renovated next year and will include a special area where visitors can see the actual tools that paleontologists use to study dinosaurs. Visitors will even be able to watch scientists conducted live studies on the remains.

Dr. Eric Dorfman, who is the director and CEO of the museum, said, “The museum is thrilled to have the unique opportunity to house and research one of the most important paleontological discoveries of our time,” adding, “Not only are we able to uncover unknown details of these animals’ anatomy and behavior, but our new dedicated facility and educational programs will allow us to engage with audiences locally, across North Carolina, and worldwide.”

Susi Hamilton, who is the secretary of the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, also weighed in by stating, “We look forward to inviting dinosaur lovers of all ages to experience this awe-inspiring fossil and learn from our talented team of paleontologists as they undertake a one-of-a-kind research project to uncover and analyze them.”

Numerous pictures of the remains of the “Dueling Dinosaurs” can be seen here.