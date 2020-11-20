From Extraterrestrials to the Mysteries of the Dead

ETs and the life after this one? That’s the subject of today’s article. One of those who conclude that the alien presence on our planet is driven by the need for the human soul is Nigel Kerner. He has written two books on the subject. They are The Song of the Greys and Grey Aliens and the Harvesting of Souls. Kerner concludes that somehow the “Grey” aliens use the human soul. But, in what way and why? Well, this is when it gets controversial. Danielle Silverman, Kerner’s assistant, prepared the following for me on his theories and conclusions. She stated that Kerner “…went on to delineate a fascinating concept, explaining that a ‘soul’ might be a derivational information field that comes out of a natural cadence that came into the Universe with the big bang. This field holds the power to maintain information in what he called a morphogenetic electro-spatial field with an eternal scope of existence in whatever form circumstance allows. The soul is thus an ancestrally contiguous and coherent mechanism for holding information. Nigel argued that if the Greys are an artificially created and manufactured roboidal form then they would find our facility for ‘soul’ an analogue of their own creators. This would be an analogue that they would want to try to combine with their own natures themselves. The ‘Greys’ he argued were synthetic biological programmed artificially intelligent machine entities sent out as super intelligent robots far more advanced than those we now ourselves send out to explore the Universe.”

Danielle continued: “They are, however, subject to wear and tear as indeed are all atomically derived entities through the second law of thermodynamics which drives them into greater and greater states of decay with time. A non-atomic property however, such as ‘soul,’ is immune to the second law. Thus this property was their ultimate goal, their ‘holy grail’ so to speak. It was a property that they could never know or understand in its own terms as purely atomic artificial creations. Their only perception of it was the effect it has on atoms, the difference in other words between a naturally living entity and their artificial state. Ironically, what these artificially intelligent entities are seeking is eternal survivability. The Greys and any physical life that they might reconstitute from the DNA codes they carry on behalf of their creators, cannot access the state beyond death. They have no ‘soul’ they cannot be born. They are trying to use us as a bridge into ‘soul’ writing their programs into us through genetic engineering and implantation so that through us they can tap into an eternal existence.”

It’s notable that far more than a few people in the field of alien abductions have commented on this soul-reaping program of the aliens. Whitley Strieber, the author of a 1987 best-selling book, Communion, came to believe that the human soul was an integral part of the abduction experience. He concluded that the visitors had the ability to manipulate the soul, even to recycle it into newborns. Strieber is not the only writer-researcher on the alien abduction issue to have made a deep connection between the phenomenon and the human soul. Another was the late Dr. John E. Mack, a Harvard University professor, who was killed by a drunk driver in London, England in 2004. Mack wrote two books on the subject, Abduction and Passport to the Cosmos. One of Mack’s many patients was a man named Greg. He told Mack of an experience of the abduction type – but not with the typical small, large-headed, black-eyed aliens that have become known as the Greys. No, Greg’s encounter was with tall, scaly creatures that resembled the monster in Universal Studios’ classic movie of 1954, The Creature from the Black Lagoon. In UFO terminology, they are known as the Reptilians. Greg confided in Mack that he felt the lizard people he encountered were trying to extract his soul from his physical body. Another of Mack’s patients, Isabel, talked of aliens that can “fool you into handing over” your soul.

It’s also worth noting the experience of Sergeant John Healey, of the U.S. Army Reserve. On the night of October 18, 1973, he encountered a brightly-lit UFO, as he and his colleagues were on-board a UH-1H helicopter, rapidly closing in on Cleveland Hopkins, Airport, Ohio. In the aftermath of the encounter – which, in essence, was a near-collision between the two craft – Healey had several weird out-of-body experiences, as he told to UFO investigator, Jennie Zeidman. It was, he explained, as if he was dead in his bed, and that his spirit was above him, staring down at his sleeping form in the bed. That Sergeant Healey’s experiences occurred not in relation to the abduction phenomenon, but to a UFO sighting, suggests that other components of the UFO issue come into play when it comes to the relationship between UFOs, life after death, and our souls. Notably, several members of the helicopter crew were later contacted by representatives of the Department of Defense, who exhibited interest in – and deep concerns about – the UFO / soul-ingestion angle. This suggests a disturbing scenario: that certain elements of the U.S. Government may know something of the origins and agenda of the paranormal parasites. In fact, as we’ll now see, that’s exactly how it seems: Uncle Sam may know all about these menacing energy-eating entities that intrude upon our world.

Part-2 gets even more controversial as the theories – and the undeniably outrageous claims of certain researchers – surrounding this issue pile up.