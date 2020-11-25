Haunted Memphis Bar Is Now For Sale

An allegedly haunted bar in Memphis, Tennessee, is currently for sale. Earnestine & Hazel’s is a popular bar in town that was once a jazz café as well as brothel. More than a century old, the 2,500 square-foot building is now on the market for $975,000.

The bar is located where an old church reportedly stood before burning down in the late 1800s. When the current building was constructed on the site in 1918, it was used as a pharmacy before turning into a sundry store and a jazz club that was ran by Earnestine Mitchell and Hazel Jones. According to information from the South Main Self-Guided Walking History and Architecture Tour, “it was well known you could buy liquor or go to the upstairs brothel where rooms rented by the hour”.

And there are certainly many rumors about the place being haunted. The previous owner’s former wife, Angela Chittom-Merigian, confirmed this by stating, “Earnestine’s has its own energy.” “I don’t want to get too ‘woo-woo’ about the ghosts and the spirits there, but you open the door, and they come.”

In a 2017 article in Vice, a bartender named Karen Brownlee explained what it was like working at the “most haunted bar in America”. She recalled that the jukebox often started playing on its own, “One time, my co-worker and I were talking about James Brown on the day that he died.” “All of the sudden, the jukebox blared on out of nowhere, scared me half to death, and started playing ‘I Feel Good’.” Once time she even felt as though something touched her while she was standing next to the jukebox.

Another example of the haunted jukebox was when a visitor to the bar started talking about exorcisms and the song “Sympathy for the Devil” by the Rolling Stones suddenly began playing.

A lot of paranormal activity happens in the upstairs portion of the building as well where people have heard disembodied voices, unexplained footsteps, and even the piano playing. There are rumors that several prostitutes were killed upstairs and even though those stories haven’t been proven, it would certainly explain the ghostly activity. Orbs of light have often shown up in pictures as well.

A discovery made by a work crew made headlines last year when they were restoring the building and found a bunch of bones in the wall as well as a box with several items such as old bottles. Interestingly, the box and bones were found in the wall that is adjacent to the stairs that go from the main floor to the upstairs. While there was a lot of speculation that the remains were those of prostitutes and their clients, tests concluded that they were beef and pork bones.

While it’s good news that they weren’t human bones, there is still an eavesdropping ghost who apparently likes to play the jukebox and several spirits who are said to reside upstairs. But if that doesn’t bother you – and if you have almost a million dollars to spare – perhaps this building would be a good investment.