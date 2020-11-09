Invisibility: Bizarre Accounts From Conspiracies to Cryptozoology…and More

That might sound like a controversial title for an article, but stay with me. The fact is there are numerous accounts of a Fortean, conspiratorial and paranormal nature that have connections to the domain of invisibility, as you will now see. We’ll begin with nothing less than the world’s most famous monster: Bigfoot, what else? Yep, that’s right: there are eerie stories of the Bigfoot creatures having the bizarre ability to cloak their appearances – and to the point where they literally cannot be seen. With that said, let’s have a look at what we know about this seldom-discussed aspect of the Bigfoot mystery. The website Native Languages notes provides us with some fascinating material: “The Bigfoot figure is common to the folklore of most Northwest Native American tribes. Native American Bigfoot legends usually describe the creatures as around 6-9 feet tall, very strong, hairy, uncivilized, and often foul-smelling, usually living in the woods and often foraging at night…In some Native stories, Bigfoot may have minor supernatural powers – the ability to turn invisible [italics mine], for example – but they are always considered physical creatures of the forest, not spirits or ghosts.”

Native Americans aren’t the only ones who are aware of this phenomenon . Bhutan Canada give us the following: “In 2001, the Bhutanese Government created the Sakteng Wildlife Sanctuary, a 253 square-mile protected habitat for the Migoi. The sanctuary is also home to pandas, snow leopards, and tigers but the Bhutanese maintain that the refuge was created specifically for the Migoi. Migoi is the Tibetan word for ‘wild man’ or more common to Western culture, the Yeti. The Yeti, often called the Abominable Snowman in the west and referred to as the Migoi by the Bhutanese, is a bipedal ape like creature that is said to inhabit the Himalayan region of Nepal, Tibet, and Bhutan. The Migoi is known for its phenomenal strength and magical powers, such as the ability to become invisible [italics mine] and to walk backwards to fool any trackers.”

Now, let’s move onto the world of conspiracies and the ever-controversial “Philadelphia Experiment” of 1943. So the story goes, at the height of the Second World War, the U.S. Navy ran a top secret program to try and make their ships invisible to radar. Unfortunately, the tale continues, the ship that was used in the first experiment, the USS Eldridge, didn’t just go radar-invisible: it really went invisible. The story doesn’t end there. As a result of the technology used, some of the sailors on-board went mad. Others vanished, never to be seen again. And, there were those sailors who would, from time to time, go invisible and then return to normality. Over time, though, more than a few of them descended into a world of irreversible madness, due to the fact they didn’t know when or where they might wink out. Of course, it must be said that the story of the Philadelphia Experiment (or, some say, of the experiments) has been circulating for decades and there’s no hard evidence to support the grim tale. And, from the invisibility angle, it’s a story the Navy dismisses. Maybe, though, we shouldn’t dismiss it. Here’s why:

In the late 1970s, the story of the incident at Philadelphia was picked up by researchers/authors Bill Moore and the late Charles Berlitz. The result: their 1979 book, The Philadelphia Experiment. One of the more interesting things that the pair uncovered was a newspaper clipping titled “Strange Circumstances Surround Tavern Brawl.” It reads as follows: “Several city police officers responding to a call to aid members of the Navy Shore Patrol in breaking up a tavern brawl near the U.S. Navy docks here last night got something of a surprise when they arrived on the scene to find the place empty of customers. According to a pair of very nervous waitresses, the Shore Patrol had arrived first and cleared the place out – but not before two of the sailors involved allegedly did a disappearing act. ‘They just sort of vanished into thin air…right there,’ reported one of the frightened hostesses, ‘and I ain’t been drinking either!’ At that point, according to her account, the Shore Patrol proceeded to hustle everybody out of the place in short order.”

The clipping continued: “A subsequent chat with the local police precinct left no doubts as to the fact that some sort of general brawl had indeed occurred in the vicinity of the dockyards at about eleven o’clock last night, but neither confirmation nor denial of the stranger aspects of the story could be immediately obtained. One reported witness succinctly summed up the affair by dismissing it as nothing more than ‘a lot of hooey from them daffy dames down there,’ who, he went on to say, were probably just looking for some free publicity. Damage to the tavern was estimated to be in the vicinity of six hundred dollars.” While the story is certainly a controversial one, in the 1990s it was given a degree of support thanks to a man named George Myerchak, who I interviewed in the late 1990s. For a period of time in 1949, Myerchak – a sailor – was a patient at the Philadelphia Navy Hospital, getting over a bad case of pneumonia. It was while Myerchak was in the hospital that he heard very weird tales of the top secret experiment that, at the time, occurred six years earlier. Tales of the vanishing sailors and the invisible ship abounded. As did the story of the barroom brawl and the men who disappeared into states of nothingness. Myerchak said, though, that rather than having completely vanished, they “flickered” on and off, like a light bulb – which surely would have been a bizarre thing to see. And a living nightmare for the men involved.

What about the matter of invisibility and the Men in Black? What, indeed?! There are, at the very least, a couple of dozen cases in which the MIB – after threatening their victims – vanished incredibly quickly. We might say “impossibly quickly.” When the threat is delivered, and the UFO witness is in a state of terror, the MIB exit the front-door of the poor person’s home and…they’re gone. Some witnesses to the MIB have speculated that their dark-suited visitor(s) hopped into another dimension – hence the reason why they were never caught. Or, the MIB are simply quick enough to evade the people they terrorize. Clyde Shaw, however – who had an MIB encounter after seeing a “Flying Triangle”-type UFO late one September 1989 night in Phoenix, Arizona – had a fascinating story to tell that revolves around invisibility. Shaw swore that he saw his unwelcome visitor “become blurred” on the doorstep – kind of like in a heat haze – for a couple of seconds and then blinked out completely. In other words, Shaw’s MIB didn’t need to race down the driveway, vanish into the darkness, and hide in the surrounding trees. Rather, as Shaw saw it, the MIB simply made it impossible for Shaw to see him/it. Does that mean the MIB have “invisibility cloaks”? Maybe they do. With that in mind, check out the following:

In November 2019, Brent Swancer wrote an article here at Mysterious Universe titled “Otherworldly Encounters with Invisibility Cloaked Entities.” In part, Brent wrote: “Eminent researcher, author, and collector of humanoid accounts Albert Rosales has personally provided me with a selection of very curious encounters with such enigmatic entities. One of these reports comes from 2009, with a witness in a rural wooded area near Thornville, Ohio, who had stayed up late on her computer in a detached room that served as her office. At one point she looked out over the lawn that spanned between the office and her house, faintly illuminated by a porch light and that was then something very strange caught her attention. There walking along the lawn at a rapid clip was an ‘invisible, human-like creature,’ which was transparent but had a slight shimmer around the edges, and which she specifically likened to the creature from The Predator films.”