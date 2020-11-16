Latest Paranormal Evidence From the Haunted New Inn Hotel

A ghostly figure was captured on camera during a live investigation of the New Inn Hotel that’s located in Gloucester, England.

The Gloucester Paranormal Investigation Services team was live-streaming their investigation on their Facebook page on September 11th when the viewers noticed a figure of a man wearing a cap who was staring at the team from a window.

Lead investigator Paul Cowmeadow detailed some of the ghosts who allegedly reside at the location, “We know that there is a chef at the New Inn and we seem to have come across three different men called John.” “One of the men called John is a gatekeeper which used to reside at the New Inn and is generally picked up by the coffee shop area in the building as it is today.”

As for the figure that was caught on camera, Ed Francis, who is another lead investigator, explained what happened, “We have seen the image of someone that is looking at us through the window of the main bar and we were not even aware that it happened at the time.” “We were in the middle of trying to gauge responses from an entity in the bar area.” “The image shows what we think was a gatekeeper that used to take money from the horse and carriages that came through there in the 1800’s.”

He went on to say that they hope future investigations of the building will reveal more information about the spirit the captured, such as whether it is an intelligent entity or if it is just residual energy.

A still photo from the footage of the apparition can be seen here.

Built in the 15th century, the New Inn Hotel has quite a reputation of being haunted. People have reported being pushed – specifically in the cellar where a male spirit has been seen. Apparently, when he was alive, he got several women pregnant and when he found out, he murdered them by throwing them off the balcony. There are rumors that the bodies of the women are hidden behind the cellar walls. Another male ghost is said to hang out in the loft which is located in the oldest part of the building.

The Oak Suite is said to be one of the most haunted spots in the building as a man wearing dark clothing has often been seen in the room in addition to people seeing sparkly lights; items being moved in the bathroom; and the drapes on the four-poster bed moving on their own. One guest who stayed in that room claimed that a ghost crawled into bed with him.

Other paranormal activity includes people feeling cold spots; hearing the sounds of ghostly children playing in the courtyard; and unexplained footsteps in the building. A female staff member who lives at the hotel claimed that her daughter was communicating with the spirit of a child in her bedroom.

With all of the paranormal activity at the New Inn Hotel, it’s not surprising that a ghostly apparition was caught on camera.