More on the Matter of “Crashed UFOs” in the U.K.

“Are the Remains of Dead Aliens Hidden in the U.K.?” is the title of an article I wrote here at MU just a couple of days ago. To follow up on it, I thought that I would expand on these claims of dead aliens and crashed UFOs in the United Kingdom. Primarily because such cases are so scarce in numbers – and, hardly known. I should stress that most of the cases that I have written about here, today, probably involved classified military hardware that went awry, rather than something of an extraterrestrial nature. That doesn’t make the events any less intriguing, though. The first case dates back to the mid-1960s. Christmas was looming in December 1965 when one Kenneth Reese – in the early hours of the morning – hastily told both the U.K. Ministry of Defense and the Royal Air Force that he saw a bright, globe-like object descend into a valley near Ruthin, North Wales. Notably, the Royal Air Force’s records show that Reese said the light fell at an extremely slow pace, which is particularly intriguing and effectively rules “it” out as having been a meteorite. Reese watched (amazed) the thing for a handful of minutes. Then, suddenly, and quite out of the blue, it exploded in the valley, leaving nothing behind. The mystery remained exactly that: a mystery.

Long-time UFO investigator/author Jenny Randles told an interesting story in issue 152 of her magazine, Northern UFO News. The time? Some point in 1991. The location: the county of Staffordshire. The source was only referred to by Randles as “M.L.”He or she said they encountered something that was silvery, only about ten-feet-long, and not unlike a missile. We might very well suggest that a missile was exactly what it was – perhaps, even, one that had fallen from a military plane. If that was the case, then there’s no doubt that a near-calamity like that would have been hastily hidden. Intriguingly, only a day later a significant depression was found in the immediate area. Like so many cases of the “crashed” type, this one was not cleared up. Not to the public, at least. Moving on to 1994, it was time for the people of the village of Church Lench (near the U.K.’s Cotswolds) to encounter something which fell from the skies. “Barrel”-like was how the locals described the object from the skies. In no time at all, the military had descended on the scene. Not only that, a cordon was put into place, ensuring that no-one without clearance had any chance of figuring out what the hell was going on. The U.K.’s Royal Navy were having their share of the investigation, too. In fact, there was more than that: within the area there were rumors that the Navy had quickly scooped up the unknown thing and headed off for…well…who knows where? Not us!

It should be noted that the 1965 case can be found in the now-declassified UFO files that the U.K.’s Ministry of Defense quietly put together for years – and that are now in the public domain. Before getting too excited, however, it should be noted that for the MoD, the word “UFO” meant literally what it was: something in the sky that had not been identified. It’s very clear from the available material that the Ministry was not thinking of a Roswell-type affair. As I said in my previous article, it’s all but impossible to say there haven’t been any UFO crashes in the U.K. (and by that I mean the crash of spacecraft from other worlds). But, we need to understand that just because the MoD had (and still has) files on UFOs is very different to saying they had the remains of small creatures with large, black eyes from a world faraway. And, finally, there’s the next (and last) installment in this three-part article. It tells of a 1964 case that doesn’t exactly make me go “Wow!” It does, however, make me go “hmmmmm.”