Mysterious Box Allegedly from Aleister Crowley’s House is Opened

In the Museum of Creepy People, Aleister Crowley rightly deserves his own wing. Occultist, magician, religion founder, called the Great Beast and the wickedest man in the world, famous enough to make the album cover of The Beatles’ Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band … we could go on and on. So it’s no wonder that there was a great deal of interest in the contents of a mysterious box found buried at Boleskine House – the stately manor on the south-east side of Loch Ness that was ground zero for many of Crowley’s alleged experiments in black magic and performances of strange rituals. Well, the current owner of the sealed box decided it was time to open it and reveal the contents. And they are …

“I do collect oddities and the strange and weird – I have studied the paranormal for most of my life, but not so much witchcraft. The more I find out the more points to it being real.”

Wait a minute … would Alister Crowley reveal his secrets up front or make you wait until the grand finale? On October 2, 2020, The Inverness Courier revealed that local resident Rik Spencer bought a mysterious box on eBay that the seller claimed was found underneath the floorboards of the smoldering remains of Boleskine House after much of it mysteriously burned to the ground in 2015. Spencer says he was intrigued by the box, which was covered in and sealed with melted wax, had a hexagram and intricate carvings on the lid, and the initials “A.C.” The unnamed seller claimed he acquired it from someone who was assessing the fire damage at Boleskine and found it. Is that enough proof the box and its contents were placed under the floorboards, or at least once owned by, the infamous Alister Crowley?

“The hexagram is interesting, as this links to Aleister Crowley and the Golden Order. I’m not saying it is Aleister Crowley’s but maybe a homage of some sort.”

After an unsuccessful appeal to the public for any additional information on the strange might-be-Crowley’s box, Spencer decided to open the box himself … but not before taking the precaution of surrounding it with a circle of salt. That’s it? Spencer admitted he was still “shaky” as he broke the seal, lifted the lid and discovered the box contained … a doll, coins, vegetation and an illustration, which he said seemed familiar. (See the contents here.)

“Once you see him, nothing can save you.”

That’s the promo tag for the 2012 horror movie “Sinister,” about a writer who finds Super 8 movies in his attic showing grisly murders and a childlike drawing of a “Mr. Boogie” standing by the victims. The drawing in Spencer’s box looked like Mr. Boogie to him and that meant the box probably had no connection to Crowley. All of a sudden, experts came out (no longer afraid of Crowley?) to confirm that it was a Dybbuk box, possibly put together by a witch for a spell or ritual. When confronted, Spencer says the seller stuck by the Boleskine House story.

Spencer hasn’t given up hope. He’s asking the public for information on the almost-as-mysterious-as-Crowley owner of the house from 2012 to the 2015 fire — the secretive Dutch millionairess Trudy Piekaar-Bakker … who had a warning after finding out that looters had stolen items from the smoldering remains.

“I am very disappointed I must say by the people who after the fire went to Boleskine and took out lots of valuables which were stored in the room which is still standing. They broke in and took everything. All the furniture which was left. Because of Boleskine’s reputation I really do think that people stealing things from Boleskine will be punished. You can’t steal things from Boleskine and if you do you will be punished. I’ve had the house for a long time and I’m not going to talk about what can happen in the house bit I’m sure the house is protecting itself. I don’t know about them coming to a sticky end but they won’t be happy about it”.

Does that include people who buy the items on eBay?