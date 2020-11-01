Ozzy Osbourne on Pyramid UFOs, UFOs at OzzFest, UFOs at Concerts and More

Ozzy Osbourne is long known for doing outrageous things onstage and saying outrageous things on reality shows. It’s less known that Black Sabbath’s Prince of Darkness has had a variety of experiences with UFOs. Not surprisingly, this is partly the basis for Ozzy’s new show with wife Sharon and son Jack called “The Osbournes Want to Believe.” In a recent episode, Ozzy proposes his interesting theory that the ancient Egyptians were visited by UFOs shaped like pyramids.

“What if they built a replica of what the ship looked like out of stone? So they wanted to train everybody about the f** pyramids. It could be. The reason why they did it was to say to us, ‘This is what we saw, when this comes back, this is what it looks like.’”

That’s an interesting idea, Ozzy, although the ancient Egyptians were good artists too, and could have just drawn a ship. Sure, it wouldn’t be life-size and nowhere near as impressive, but it would be a lot easier on the slaves. And why didn’t they make some statues of the aliens? Speaking of aliens …

Everybody wants them, until we meet them

Everybody wants them (it’s the end)

Scary little green men, do you believe in

Scary little green men (it’s the end)

You may remember those lyrics from Ozzy’s song “Scary Little Green Men,” releasing in early 2020 with a video featuring Jason Momoa. Sharon told Jenny McCarthy in an interview that Ozzy is seriously obsessed with aliens and completely believes in them. Yes, Sharon Osbourne is an excellent promoter, but this is a subject that Ozzy has some personal experience in. Back in 2010, during a kick-off concert to Ozzfest 2010 in Devore, California, this UFO description was reported to MUFON:

“The shape was triangular with rounded tips. The color of the craft was a pale gray. The middle looking on edgewise was slightly rounded and thicker in the middle, which held three round lights in a line strobe-like. Colors were green, yellow and pinkish purple. The lights were like a strobe that blinked and flashed 3-5 times before it disappeared behind a tree that it fit behind.”

There’s a definite connection between OzzFest and UFOs. In August 2004, fans leaving an Ozzfest concert at First Midwest Bank Amphitheatre in Tinley Park, Illinois, looked up and reportedly saw three lights in a triangular pattern hovering overhead for nearly 20 minutes. While Ozzy wasn’t playing that day, his fans know he has some kind of connection to extraterrestrials. Earlier that year, a poll in the UK asked who should represent humanity in greeting visitors from another planet, and Ozzy placed #1 with 26% of the vote, finishing ahead of Tony Blair, George W. Bush, Prince Phillip, the Beckhams and Simon Cowell. (No, Boaty McBoatface got no votes.)

Finally, one of Ozzy’s favorite bass players, who toured with him on during the Diary of a Madman tour, was the late Pete Way, founder of the band … here it comes … UFO.

What does all of this mean? Despite his reputation for over-imbibing on drugs and alcohol, Ozzy Osbourne has some interesting connections to UFOs and extraterrestrials and strong beliefs in both. We could do far worse than sending him up to the spaceship to greet visitors from outer space with a rousing rendition of: