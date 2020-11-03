Psychic Bats, Glow-in-the-Dark Platypuses, Happy Water Fleas and More Mysterious News Briefly — November 3, 2020

Mysterious News Briefly — November 3, 2020

Noah’s biblical flood gets all of the publicity, but archeologists have found sedimentary evidence of a landslide 4,000 years ago in China’s Yellow River Valley which ultimately caused a huge flood that eventually led to the rise of the Xia dynasty, the first dynasty in traditional Chinese historiography. No ark or pairs of animals were involved, just humans working together to stop the flood and rebuild, which explains why there’s no movies, cartoons of children’s books about it.

Johns Hopkins University researchers discovered that bats can predict the future when it comes to locating prey by anticipating where they will appear even if they’re hiding behind obstacles that block the bats’ echoes from their acute hearing. What we really need is bats that can predict which humans are going to study them and which ones are going to eat them.

Using the milk teeth of baby Neanderthals that lived between 70,000 and 45,000 years ago in northeastern Italy, researchers have determined that Neanderthals weaned their children like modern humans, introducing them to solid foods at the age of 5-6 months. The real question is, where did Neanderthal mothers get pureed wooly mammoth?

Norwegian researchers studying water fleas, a type of zooplankton, found that they grow faster and produce more offspring after being exposed to antidepressants or “happy pills” that end up in wastewater. “Big horny water fleas on drugs” sounds like every water-loving dog’s worst nightmare.

The duck-billed, web-footed, venomous platypus was already weird but now it moves up a notch with the discovery that its fur is biofluorescent, glowing a soft greenish-blue under ultraviolet light. The real question, sir, is what were you really doing out in the bush at night with an ultraviolet light?

NASA has issued a formal objection to the FCC to stop AST & Science from building a megaconstellation of over 240 communications satellites because they’re very large, they’re too close to NASA’s A-Train Earth-science satellites, and AST has no past experience with 1-ton satellites and any problems could cause them to fall, collide with other satellites or crash to the Earth. That rumble you hear is UFO watchers and astronomers applauding.

The South American black ghost knifefish (Apteronotus albifrons), a popular home aquarium fish, has been observed sucking water so hard that the water bubbles in a form of boiling known as cavitation. This could be why other fish don’t invite them to chugging contests.

Engineers at the International Hurricane Research Center (IHRC) and College of Engineering and Computing (CEC) at Florida State University have built the Wall of Wind — the world’s largest wind simulator that is capable of generating winds of up to 157 miles per hour (70m/s) like a category 5 hurricane. It’s so realistic, when they fire it up, people start stockpiling food and boarding windows.

The world’s largest pink diamond mine, the Argyle mine in the remote Kimberley region of Western Australia, has shut down after every last pink diamond was removed. If you missed out, try giving your girlfriend a regular diamond and rose-colored glasses.