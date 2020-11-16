Redirecting Lightning, Sound Beaming, Madagascar Breakup and More Mysterious News Briefly — November 16, 2020

Mysterious News Briefly — November 16, 2020

Scientists in Canada have invented a device that can sober people up quickly by breathing a mixture of oxygen and carbon dioxide that allows them to hyperventilate safely while clearing out the alcohol through their lungs. This could seriously impact the sale of black coffee at Starbucks.

This week, all seven of the other planets in the solar system (sorry, Pluto) will be visible at various points of the day and night, with Venus and Mercury popping up in the morning and Mars, Jupiter, Neptune, Uranus and Saturn visible at night. Fortunately, it’s just a coincidence and has nothing to do with what’s happening in 2020.

The East African Rift System that is slowly breaking the African continent into several large and small tectonic blocks is also having an effect on the island of Madagascar, which appears to be cracking up into smaller islands. This might explain why Madagascar hissing roaches are hissing in the direction of Africa.

A remote air sampling station high up in the Himalayas is reporting the detection of light-absorbing tar balls in the atmosphere due to pollution thousands of miles away and it’s causing the glaciers to melt more quickly than normal. Somewhere in the world, there’s a person cheering because he or she had ‘tar balls in the Himalayan atmosphere’ on their 2020 disaster bingo card.

The breaking of a second main support cable connected to the Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico has some experts worried that the cables left could also begin to snap under the excess pressure, causing a chain reaction that could result in the entire SETI radio telescope collapsing. If ET hasn’t phoned home yet, time is running out.

Noveto Systems announced the SoundBeamer 1.0 – a “sound beaming” audio system that claims to send sound directly into a listener’s head without the need for headphones. It’s the perfect gift for the voices in your head who are tired of fighting about politics and can now argue about music.

New satellite images seem to confirm that a North Korean naval base is training of dolphins and other marine mammals for spying, weapons delivery and other military purposes – a capability only the U.S. and Russia are known to have. It’s never a good sign when dolphins go from bottlenose to battle-knows.

Two hundred more copies of Newton’s “Philosophiae Naturalis Principia Mathematica” or simply the “Principia” have been found in 27 European countries and more copies of the Latin text describing Newton’s three laws of motion may still be out there and worth millions if their pristine first editions. That’s great, but for physics students these are not as valuable as the Principia CliffsNotes.

Researchers in Australia claim they’ve developed small, portable laser pointers that could be used to guide lightning strikes from clouds, both to cause destructive strikes or to point them away from areas prone to wildfires. Thor called – Mjölnir is up for the challenge.

A German aviation company announced plans to build the world’s first veliport or hub for flying cars in Orlando, Florida. That’s great for Orlando, but everyone should be prepared to connect through Atlanta.